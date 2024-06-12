Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Google Meet add-ons are coming to Android devices

After making them available on desktop devices, Google announced that Meet add-ons are finally coming to Android phones and tablets. This means that Android users can now install and use third and first-party apps directly from within the Meet app.

Android users can find Meet add-ons in the Activities panel, along with features like polls and Q&A. Keep in mind that desktop add-ons that aren’t available on mobile will be categorized as “Unavailable.”

Google announced that visibility of all add-ons is controlled by a dedicated setting, which has separate toggles for the visibility of Google add-ons and featured third-party add-ons. Admins can review their configuration by heading to Apps / Google Workspace / Settings for Google Meet / Meet video settings.

It’s also important to mention that the setting handles add-on availability for both the desktop and Android app, which means that how the setting is configured will determine what types of add-ons users will see.

If you’re an end user, you don’t have to do anything. Your admin must configure your experience, which means you may or may not be able to access add-ons in Google Meet with your Android device.

According to Google, this feature is rolling out right now and it will take up to two weeks to reach everyone. However, “Scheduled Release domains” won’t get it until June 24-27. The search giant confirmed add-ons should be available to all Google Workspace customers.
