Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View
iOS Android Software updates Google

Google Maps Update potentially fixes eco-friendly features on iPhone and CarPlay

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Google Maps Update potentially fixes eco-friendly features on iPhone and CarPlay
Back in October, Google Maps received some new eco-friendly features such as Eco-friendly routes and Lite Navigation mode. The former allows users to select the most fuel-efficient routes, while the latter is specifically designed for cyclists and lets them navigate without entering the turn-by-turn interface.

The initial idea behind the new features was to offer similar ETA for both eco-friendly and regular routes but as many users have pointed out, this wasn’t the case. On many occasions, the eco-friendly route was substantially longer than its non-eco-friendly alternative.

This led to a paradox where the eco-friendly route actually increases overall fuel consumption and defeats the purpose of the feature. Now a new update is rolling out for iPhone and CarPlay that seems to polish the bugs in the previous version and fixes eco-friendly routes.

Google Maps version 5.86 is now available on the Play Store and can also be downloaded on iOS devices. The interesting part is that there’s nothing concrete in the release notes. They just read “Thanks for using Google Maps! This release brings bug fixes that improve our product to help you discover new places and navigate to them.”

However, even though there’s no official changelog, the early feedback on this update is very positive. If you have issues with the way eco-friendly routes work at the moment in Google Maps, you should definitely update to the latest version and see if there’s a positive change.

You may also find interesting:
With improvements added in iOS 15, Apple Maps might have overtaken Google Maps
Dark Mode arrives on the iOS version of Google Maps

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Qualcomm confirms the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is manufactured by Samsung
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Qualcomm confirms the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is manufactured by Samsung
Spotify Wrapped 2021 is here: a year-in-review of your top songs, listening habits, and more
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Spotify Wrapped 2021 is here: a year-in-review of your top songs, listening habits, and more
Samsung Galaxy A73 leaked renders reveal little design change from its predecessor
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Samsung Galaxy A73 leaked renders reveal little design change from its predecessor
These are 2021's best iPhone and iPad apps according to Apple's App Store Awards
by Rado Minkov,  0
These are 2021's best iPhone and iPad apps according to Apple's App Store Awards
FBI encrypted chat access scorecard ranks iMessage and WhatsApp easy, Telegram hard
by Daniel Petrov,  1
FBI encrypted chat access scorecard ranks iMessage and WhatsApp easy, Telegram hard
Post-Cyber Monday deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro cheaper than ever (brand-new)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Post-Cyber Monday deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro cheaper than ever (brand-new)
-$105
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless