Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for Her holiday!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for Her holiday!

Google Maps makes it quick and easy to find charging stations for Electric Vehicles

By
0comments
Google Maps makes it quick and easy to find charging stations for Electric Vehicles
Drivers with an Electric Vehicle (EV) can already receive some important information from Google Maps when it comes to charging the car's battery. The app will navigate users to the nearest EV charger station, reveal if a charger is compatible with a specific vehicle, and whether a charger is a fast, medium, or slow one. Users can also determine when the charger was last used to help determine whether the driver is wasting battery life by heading to a broken charger or one that is not in service.

Per Android Police, to make finding these chargers easier, an update has arrived to Google Maps that will allow users to replace the "Gas stations" preset filter with "Charging stations." To make this change, you first need to go into the app's settings and change your vehicle to an EV or Hybrid from Gas. To do that, open the Google Maps app and tap the profile icon on the very right of the search field at the top of the screen. Tap Settings > Navigation > Engine type. Choose Electric if you're driving an EV or Hybrid if that is what you're driving.

Once you make the above change, you'll notice that the filters at the top of the screen will include one that says "Charging stations" instead of "Gas." Once you make this change, which is available for both the Android and iOS versions of Google Maps, this important information will be quickly and easily available to those looking to charge their vehicle rather than filing it up with gas.

Depending on the type of engine you set Google Maps for, you can have a filter giving you quick Charging or Gas station locations - Google Maps makes it quick and easy to find charging stations for Electric Vehicles
Depending on the type of engine you set Google Maps for, you can have a filter giving you quick Charging or Gas station locations

Also, if you are driving an EV, you can preset the kind of plug you use to charge. Go to Settings > Electric Vehicle settings and you can choose from one of eight different plug types.

In addition, with the update, entire streets now are highlighted in blue instead of just displaying a dropped pin on it. This will allow users to get a better idea of how long a street runs.

If you don't have Google Maps on your iPhone (and there are some who prefer Apple Maps), you can install the app from the App Store by tapping on this link. While Google Maps is pre-installed on Android, if for some reason you need to install the app from the Play Store, let your fingers do the walking by tapping on this link.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-tier earbuds
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-tier earbuds

Latest News

Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
At 53% off, Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are dirt cheap and a total bargain for anyone on a budget
At 53% off, Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are dirt cheap and a total bargain for anyone on a budget
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang
Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless