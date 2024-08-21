Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Google makes it possible to record phone calls on the Pixel 9 series using the Call Notes feature

By
0comments
Google makes it possible to record phone calls on the Pixel 9 series using the Call Notes feature
The Google Pixel 9 series has finally added a feature that many users have been eagerly waiting for: the ability to record phone calls. Not only can you record calls, but you can also transcribe and summarize them, making it easier than ever to keep track of important information.

Recording phone calls may seem like a simple task, but due to legal regulations, it's not always straightforward on Android devices. Android only allows the pre-installed system dialer app to record calls, which is why many third-party call recorder apps use workarounds that may not always be reliable.

Google does offer a call recording feature in its Phone by Google app, but it has been blocked on Pixel phones in certain regions, including the US. This is despite the fact that the app notifies call participants that the call is being recorded, which satisfies the two-party consent requirement of many US states.

However, with the release of the Pixel 9 series, Google has finally changed its stance on call recording. The new Call Notes feature allows you to record, transcribe, and summarize your phone calls using its on-device AI model — Gemini Nano with multimodality. This upgraded version of Google's mobile-optimized Gemini Nano large language model can handle audio, speech, and image inputs in addition to text.

As many that pre-ordered a Pixel 9 are beginning to receive their brand-new devices today, here are some quick instructions on how to enable the feature:
  1. Open the Phone by Google app
  2. Tap the three-dot menu button
  3. Tap Settings
  4. Tap Call Notes
  5. Toggle the "turn on Call Notes" switch

Using Call Notes to record a phone call on the Pixel 9 series | Image credit — PhoneArena

Once the feature is activated, Call Notes can be easily enabled from the overflow menu during a phone call. The first time you place or receive a call after activating Call Notes, a message asking you to try out the feature may appear.

When Call Notes is enabled during a call, the Phone app plays an audio message on the call informing all participants that the call is being recorded. A red dot also appears next to the call duration to indicate that the call is being recorded.

Recommended Stories
After finishing a phone call, you can access the recording, transcript, and summary by navigating to the "Recents" tab in the Phone by Google app. You may need to wait a bit for the Call Notes feature to finish processing your call, and in cases where the phone call was too brief, you may receive a message that it could not be summarized.

The addition of Call Notes to the Pixel 9 series is a welcome feature for many users. It provides a convenient and secure way to record, transcribe, and summarize phone calls. While it's disappointing that the feature is not available on older Pixel devices, it's still a significant step forward for Google's smartphone lineup.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October
First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama

Latest News

Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless