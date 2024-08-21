Google makes it possible to record phone calls on the Pixel 9 series using the Call Notes feature

Pixel 9





As many that pre-ordered a Pixel 9 are beginning to receive their brand-new devices today, here are some quick instructions on how to enable the feature:

Open the Phone by Google app Tap the three-dot menu button Tap Settings Tap Call Notes Toggle the "turn on Call Notes" switch





Using Call Notes to record a phone call on the Pixel 9 series | Image credit — PhoneArena





Once the feature is activated, Call Notes can be easily enabled from the overflow menu during a phone call. The first time you place or receive a call after activating Call Notes, a message asking you to try out the feature may appear.

Recommended Stories





Pixel 9 series is a welcome feature for many users. It provides a convenient and secure way to record, transcribe, and summarize phone calls. While it's disappointing that the feature is not available on older Pixel devices, it's still a significant step forward for Google's smartphone lineup.



The addition of Call Notes to theseries is a welcome feature for many users. It provides a convenient and secure way to record, transcribe, and summarize phone calls. While it's disappointing that the feature is not available on older Pixel devices, it's still a significant step forward for Google's smartphone lineup.