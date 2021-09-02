Google Lens also gets elements from Material You as Google prepares for the Android 12 release

Google Lens gets the Material You dynamic color feature

Now, when you open Google Lens and navigate to the "Translate" filter at the left-hand side of the screen, you will see a new pill for switching languages. The new look with rounded edges matches Material You's focus on youthful and fresh design and larger, easier to tap on targets.







Android 12 is coming very soon bringing new exciting features and Material You redesign

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up