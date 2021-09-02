Google Lens also gets elements from Material You as Google prepares for the Android 12 release

Google Lens also gets elements from Material You as Google prepares for the Android 12 release0
Google Lens gets the Material You dynamic color feature
Google has recently updated Google Lens so it prioritizes screenshot taking instead of live capture, and now Lens is getting some tweaks to better match the upcoming Android 12 Material You design language.
Now, when you open Google Lens and navigate to the "Translate" filter at the left-hand side of the screen, you will see a new pill for switching languages. The new look with rounded edges matches Material You's focus on youthful and fresh design and larger, easier to tap on targets.
On Android 11, the "Translate" bubbles have a faded blue background; however, they have Dynamic Color if you're running an Android 12 beta, and will have it once the official Android 12 stable release drops, reportedly soon. The Dynamic Color produces a shade that's very light, so it won't clash with what's being analyzed in the app. This comes with the latest Google app beta version 12.34 and the new shape of the button is present on all devices and operating systems.
Android 12 is coming very soon bringing new exciting features and Material You redesign
Reportedly, Android 12's stable version's official release is now closer than ever, and the OS will most probably land in the coming weeks. Recently, Oppo's Chinese digital assistant Breno leaked Color OS 12's release date, and as many of you most probably know, Color OS is a skin on top of Android. This means, Color OS 12 should be released after Android 12's official release, and judging by this information, Android 12 is expected to land sometime between the 6th and 10th of September.
Then, we saw Samsung preparing its flagship series Galaxy S21 for One UI 4.0 based on Android 12, and it has even confirmed its release and availability recently, stating it is coming in September and therefore further corroborating leaks that Android 12 is coming in September. By now it seems pretty certain that supporting phones will be getting the update quite soon.
Android 12 will be bringing a much anticipated new redesign called Material You, and glimpses and elements of it have been appearing on Google apps, Gboard, in preparation for the big launch. The Material You's features include dynamically adaptable colors that match your wallpaper choice, visually pleasing icons with rounded corners, and an overall more consistent look system-wide.
Android 12 doesn't only bring a redesign though, it comes with a variety of useful features, among which are more privacy-focused controls. For example, Android 12 will bring a privacy dashboard, that will let you check out which apps use your information and when, and the possibility to choose to give an app your approximate location, instead of your exact one.