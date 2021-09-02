Notification Center

Android Software updates Apps Google

Google Lens also gets elements from Material You as Google prepares for the Android 12 release

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Google Lens also gets a touch of Material You as Google prepares for the Android 12 release
Google is now gearing up all its apps for the upcoming major redesign that Android 12 will bring to the table, with its specific new look dubbed Material You. Now, 9to5Google reports that another Google app, Google Lens, has now received a design retouch to match the Material You theme coming pretty soon with the official release of Android's next operating system.

Google Lens gets the Material You dynamic color feature


Google has recently updated Google Lens so it prioritizes screenshot taking instead of live capture, and now Lens is getting some tweaks to better match the upcoming Android 12 Material You design language.

Now, when you open Google Lens and navigate to the "Translate" filter at the left-hand side of the screen, you will see a new pill for switching languages. The new look with rounded edges matches Material You's focus on youthful and fresh design and larger, easier to tap on targets.


On Android 11, the "Translate" bubbles have a faded blue background; however, they have Dynamic Color if you're running an Android 12 beta, and will have it once the official Android 12 stable release drops, reportedly soon. The Dynamic Color produces a shade that's very light, so it won't clash with what's being analyzed in the app. This comes with the latest Google app beta version 12.34 and the new shape of the button is present on all devices and operating systems.

Additionally, Lens now appears in the Google app's "Search" home screen widget, and it's located at the end after the voice microphone. This will make Google Lens more easily findable and accessible.

Android 12 is coming very soon bringing new exciting features and Material You redesign


Reportedly, Android 12's stable version's official release is now closer than ever, and the OS will most probably land in the coming weeks. Recently, Oppo's Chinese digital assistant Breno leaked Color OS 12's release date, and as many of you most probably know, Color OS is a skin on top of Android. This means, Color OS 12 should be released after Android 12's official release, and judging by this information, Android 12 is expected to land sometime between the 6th and 10th of September.

Then, we saw Samsung preparing its flagship series Galaxy S21 for One UI 4.0 based on Android 12, and it has even confirmed its release and availability recently, stating it is coming in September and therefore further corroborating leaks that Android 12 is coming in September. By now it seems pretty certain that supporting phones will be getting the update quite soon.

The One UI 4.0 beta will start probably by mid-September; however, an exact date hasn't been provided. The reason for that being that the final version of Android 12 isn’t expected to be released until September 12, so the Android-based One UI 4.0 will have to be rollout out after that official operating system release.

Android 12 will be bringing a much anticipated new redesign called Material You, and glimpses and elements of it have been appearing on Google apps, Gboard, in preparation for the big launch. The Material You's features include dynamically adaptable colors that match your wallpaper choice, visually pleasing icons with rounded corners, and an overall more consistent look system-wide.

Android 12 doesn't only bring a redesign though, it comes with a variety of useful features, among which are more privacy-focused controls. For example, Android 12 will bring a privacy dashboard, that will let you check out which apps use your information and when, and the possibility to choose to give an app your approximate location, instead of your exact one.

