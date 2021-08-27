Oppo's digital assistant leaks Color OS 12 release date and thus, the potential Android 12 release timeframe

Oppo's digital assistant leaks Color OS 12 release date and thus, Android 12

Oppo's digital assistant, Breeno, was replying to a question of one user who then uploaded its answer on the Chinese social media website Weibo. The question was about the Color OS 12 release date, and the assistant gave a clear answer: September 13, 3:00 PM China time. That means September 12, 2021, at 3:00 AM Eastern time.







Android 12 is the most exciting Android update in years

The Material You look brings vibrant and playful visuals and a much-needed revamp of the Android operating system's looks. With the new design, the simple white backgrounds will be replaced by a slightly tinted pastel background. The new backgrounds make text, icons, and other on-screen content stand out more, while at the same time adding a splash of color to the Android interface.







