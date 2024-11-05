Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Google Keep for Android gets a redesigned UI with a Floating Action Button

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Software updates Apps Google
The Google Keep app icon featuring a light bulb is shown against a light background in multiple pastel hues.
The Google Keep app is a versatile under-appreciated app that can help you create a shopping list with boxes that can be "checked off" when you add each item to your shopping cart. You can build ordinary lists, use labels to stay organized, and make hands-free notes when inspiration hits instead of waiting to find a piece of paper and a pen. You can also create sketches and illustrations with a whole palette of colors and different virtual writing instruments to choose from.

Available for Android and iOS, I do use the Google Keep app on my iPhone and my Pixel. An update is being disseminated to the Android version of the Google Keep app that adds a redesigned floating action button (FAB) to replace the four-colored "plus sign" found in the bottom-right corner of the display. Replacing the "plus sign" will be a button that uses Dynamic Color theming which is based on the dominant color of the user's wallpaper.

Tapping the new button will allow Google Keep users to create a new Image, Drawing, List, or Text note. Each of these options are housed in a pill-shaped field using the Dynamic Color theming. This replaces the bar in the bottom left of the display which displayed icons to press to create a new Image, Drawing, List, or Text note. Removing the bar will allow users to see a little more content on the display.

If there is a downside to the new design, it is that notes and lists can no longer be made on the Google Keep app with a single tap without a workaround. Now, Android users will have to tap the FAB first before selecting what type of list or note they want to create. As noted, there is a workaround for this and that is the Google Keep widget for Android which will let you choose between creating an Image, Drawing, List, or Text note with just one tap of the widget.

Recommended Stories
Google Keep for Android gets a redesigned UI with a Floating Action Button

To create the widget on your Android phone, find an empty space on your home screen and long press on it. A box will pop up that includes "Widgets." Tap on it, and scroll down to Keep Notes. You'll see three choices. The two that will allow you to create a note with one tap are the 3 x 3 Quick capture and the 4 x 3 Note collection. Tap the one you want and press the +Add button and you will have a one-tap list/note creator for the Keep app on your Android home screen.

[img center inline [[422414]]:"To keep creating a list or note with a single tap, you can install a Google Keep widget. | Image credit-PhoneArena"]

The new look is coming as a server-side update to version 5.24.432.x of Google Keep for Android. So far, there is no sign that the iOS version of the app is about to get this redesign.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change

Latest News

The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless