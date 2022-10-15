Google increases Samsung and iPhone trade-in values for Pixel 7, by a lot





The Pixel 7 duo comes with better camera features than their predecessors, is powered by a new chip, and marks the return of the facial recognition system.





The 8GB/128GB Pixel 7 costs $699, whereas the base Pixel 7 Pro with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage retails for $899. These are the same as the prices Google charged for the outgoing Pixel 6 series.





Even though the last generation models helped Google increase its market share, it's still insignificant when compared to market leaders Apple and Samsung, and the Mountain View company is eager to change that . It has now taken a page from Samsung's playbook to make consumers switch.





As noted by 9to5Google , during the Pixel 7 pre-order period , Google was offering a maximum of $750 off the new phones with the trade-in of a 1TB Apple iPhone 13 Pro or a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. As an aside, those who pre-ordered the phones also got gift cards and freebies.





Those values have now been revised, with Google offering up to $1,055 for a 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max and $975 for a 1TB Galaxy S22 Ultra.





Trade-in values for many other models, including Google's own Pixel 6, have also been inflated.





This seems to hint that you can actually make money by turning in a phone that costs more than the Pixel 7 variant that you want to buy. Another interesting thing is that Google is ready to slash $440 off the Pixel 7 if you trade in a third-gen 64GB iPhone SE, even though the phone itself costs $429.





These estimated trade-in values are great for consumers who have been eyeing the Pixels but were reluctant to buy them at retail prices.





This might work better as bait for Samsung users though as iOS users will also have to consider factors like accessory compatibility. Also, iPhones are better than Android phones at retaining value , though this might not matter much if a trade-in knocks off a substantial amount from the price.





