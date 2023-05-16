Google Home app for Wear OS adds smart lights color and temperature changing controls and more

During its I/O event, Google announced a slew of changes coming to Wear OS that will finally give its watch users features somewhat comparable to the competition. One of these was officially announced yesterday via a post on the Google Nest Blog , which will put the power of the Google Home app on your wrist.





This follows the Public Preview release of the redesigned Google Home app and its final release to everyone earlier this month, which focused on providing more user-friendly and intuitive controls for all your smart home tech. One of the most prominent improvements on this version has been the highly customizable home screen that allows you to set up your favorite devices for easy access.





A version of the Public Preview had also been available on Wear OS, namely the Pixel Watch, but was quite limited in its capabilities as per the warning given to its users as soon as the app is opened. However, this has changed now as new features are rolling out that will make the Home app on Wear OS more useful.









One of the most exciting new features is the ability to change the color and temperature of your smart lights right from your wrist. When accessing any compatible RGB smart light from the Wear OS Home app, you will be able to long press on that light's control and be greeted with an additional screen where you can control these two aspects. I was able to test this with both Hue and Govee lights and was pleasantly surprised how smooth and quickly it worked.

















Besides light and temperature controls, you will also now have quick access to your favorite devices and automations, just as you can on the mobile app. Additionally, if you have a Nest camera or doorbell, you will be able to see a preview image should you get an alert or someone ring your doorbell.





All of these changes are currently rolling out to the Google Home app on Wear OS. I currently have all those features available with version 2.66.58.3, but it is unclear if these updates are rolling out server-side or if a new version of the app is to be expected.