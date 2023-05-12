The redesigned Google Home app is now available to everyone
If you’re among the half a million people who have been accepted in the preview program of the redesigned Google Home app, then you’ve probably been missing a lot from what the search giant added to the app over the last several months.
The good news is that after months of testing, Google announced earlier this week that the redesigned Home app is now available to everyone. Along with the availability announcement, Google also revealed some of the most important features that those who haven’t used the preview version will benefit from after installing the new app.
The new app includes an Inbox that functions like a notifications tab where you can see important updates such as device issues or subscription reminders. On the other hand, the Activity tab will allow you to find your device and camera history in chronological order. There’s also a Favorites tab where users can pin their most-used devices, actions and automations.
Google announced that it’s rolling out support for its early generation Nest cameras in the coming months, so starting in July, Public Preview users will be able to start using the app first with Nest Cam Indoor (1st Gen), followed by Nest Cam Outdoor (1st Gen).
In addition, Google revealed that it’s adding more features to the Home app for Wear OS. Apart from being able to scroll through your rooms on your smartwatch, you’ll also be able to access Favorites whenever you want to make adjustments. According to Google, the Home app for Wear OS will be available for everyone starting May 15.
Last but not least, the Google Home app for tablets received some love too. The app got some improvements to landscape and portrait orientations. Support for navigating camera’s timeline view and event list in landscape mode has been added too.
First off, the layout of the map has already been reorganized, so it now has five tabs to make it easier to control connected devices and create home automations. You’ll also be able to see what’s happening in your home quicker and easier.
With the new-and-improved Google Home app it’s easier to access and view Nest cameras. All feeds are now available in one spot, the Camera Space. Feeds can also be added to the Favorites tab if you want to see the live streams instantly when you open the app.
Google Home app for tablets
