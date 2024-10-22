Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Google expands Gemini extensions to more devices

Google has announced that its popular Gemini extensions, previously limited to the Pixel 9 series, are now accessible to a broader range of users. This expansion empowers users to harness the capabilities of the Gemini chatbot to create calendar events, take notes, and manage tasks directly within the app.

The Gemini extensions for Google Calendar, Keep, and Tasks were initially unveiled at Google I/O. These extensions seamlessly integrate the AI chatbot with these productivity tools, enabling users to execute various actions through simple voice commands or text prompts.

The recent update extends the availability of these extensions to Gemini app users who subscribe to Google Workspace and have the Gemini Business, Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education, or Gemini Education Premium add-ons. This substantial expansion significantly increases the number of individuals who can leverage the advantages of these potent features.

Key features of the extensions



Google Calendar: Create new events, find existing ones based on specific criteria, and easily edit or cancel them.
Google Tasks: Add reminders and tasks, view your to-do list, and update tasks on the fly.
Google Keep: Create notes and lists, add items to existing lists, search for content, and reference notes and lists in conversations.

To start using these extensions, Google Workspace subscribers need to:
  1. Open the Gemini app.
  2. Tap on their profile picture in the top-right corner.
  3. Select "Extensions."
  4. Enable the "Google Workspace" option.
  5. Connect their Google Workspace account.

Additional features and considerations


  • Context-Aware Access (CAA): While CAA is not currently supported for Gmail, Drive, Docs, Calendar, Keep, and Tasks with Google Workspace extensions, it will be available in the future. CAA gives administrators control over which apps users can access based on their device compliance.
  • Availability: The extensions are available for Google Workspace customers with the Gemini Business, Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education, or Gemini Education Premium add-ons.
  • Admin Controls: Administrators can enable or disable Google Workspace extensions at the organizational unit or group level.

Google also announced that Gemini summaries is arriving in Google Chat. This innovative feature offers a concise overview of unread messages in group chats, threads, and spaces, enabling users to quickly grasp the key points without the need for extensive scrolling.
Aleksandar Anastasov
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

