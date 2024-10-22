Google expands Gemini extensions to more devices
Google has announced that its popular Gemini extensions, previously limited to the Pixel 9 series, are now accessible to a broader range of users. This expansion empowers users to harness the capabilities of the Gemini chatbot to create calendar events, take notes, and manage tasks directly within the app.
The recent update extends the availability of these extensions to Gemini app users who subscribe to Google Workspace and have the Gemini Business, Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education, or Gemini Education Premium add-ons. This substantial expansion significantly increases the number of individuals who can leverage the advantages of these potent features.
Google Calendar: Create new events, find existing ones based on specific criteria, and easily edit or cancel them.
Google Tasks: Add reminders and tasks, view your to-do list, and update tasks on the fly.
Google Keep: Create notes and lists, add items to existing lists, search for content, and reference notes and lists in conversations.
The Gemini extensions for Google Calendar, Keep, and Tasks were initially unveiled at Google I/O. These extensions seamlessly integrate the AI chatbot with these productivity tools, enabling users to execute various actions through simple voice commands or text prompts.
Key features of the extensions
Image by Google.
To start using these extensions, Google Workspace subscribers need to:
Google also announced that Gemini summaries is arriving in Google Chat. This innovative feature offers a concise overview of unread messages in group chats, threads, and spaces, enabling users to quickly grasp the key points without the need for extensive scrolling.
- Open the Gemini app.
- Tap on their profile picture in the top-right corner.
- Select "Extensions."
- Enable the "Google Workspace" option.
- Connect their Google Workspace account.
Additional features and considerations
- Context-Aware Access (CAA): While CAA is not currently supported for Gmail, Drive, Docs, Calendar, Keep, and Tasks with Google Workspace extensions, it will be available in the future. CAA gives administrators control over which apps users can access based on their device compliance.
- Availability: The extensions are available for Google Workspace customers with the Gemini Business, Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education, or Gemini Education Premium add-ons.
- Admin Controls: Administrators can enable or disable Google Workspace extensions at the organizational unit or group level.
