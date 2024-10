Google expands Gemini extensions to more devices

To start using these extensions, Google Workspace subscribers need to:

Open the Gemini app. Tap on their profile picture in the top-right corner. Select "Extensions." Enable the "Google Workspace" option. Connect their Google Workspace account.





Additional features and considerations

Context-Aware Access (CAA): While CAA is not currently supported for Gmail, Drive, Docs, Calendar, Keep, and Tasks with Google Workspace extensions, it will be available in the future. CAA gives administrators control over which apps users can access based on their device compliance.

Availability: The extensions are available for Google Workspace customers with the Gemini Business, Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education, or Gemini Education Premium add-ons.

Admin Controls: Administrators can enable or disable Google Workspace extensions at the organizational unit or group level.

Google also announced that Gemini summaries is arriving in Google Chat . This innovative feature offers a concise overview of unread messages in group chats, threads, and spaces, enabling users to quickly grasp the key points without the need for extensive scrolling.