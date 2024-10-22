Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Gemini summaries arrive in Google Chat

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google
Gemini logo with a phone on the right.
Staying on top of conversations just got easier with Google’s latest feature—Gemini summaries for Google Chat. The feature is rolling out across Android, iOS, and the web.

Gemini summaries for Google Chat is a tool that offers a quick overview of unread messages in group chats, threads, and spaces, helping users catch up without scrolling through lengthy discussions.

However, users must meet specific criteria to access this feature. To activate it, users need to enable smart features and controls in their Google Workspace account.

How to enable smart features and controls in your Google Workspace account


For individual users:


  1. Sign in to your Google Account: Go to Google Account and log in.
  2. Navigate to Data & Personalization: On the left-hand side, click on “Data & Privacy” (formerly called “Data & personalization”).
  3. Scroll to Smart Features and Personalization: Under “General preferences for the web,” find “Smart features and personalization”.
  4. Toggle the Options: You will see options to enable or disable smart features in Gmail, Chat, Meet, and smart replies. Toggle these options based on your preference. If you enable them, Google will use your data (such as email content) to provide personalized features like auto-complete or smart suggestions.

For administrators


  1. Go to Google Admin Console: Sign in to the Google Admin console with your admin account.
  2. Navigate to Apps: In the Admin console homepage, go to “Apps” → “Google Workspace”.
  3. Select the Service: Choose a Google service like Gmail or Drive where you want to enable smart features.
  4. Manage User Settings: Under “User settings” or “Service settings”, look for the option to manage smart features or personalization settings.
  5. Allow or Disable Smart Features: You can toggle smart features like Smart Compose, Smart Reply, and others for your organization. Save the changes.

The other requirement to use Gemini summaries in Google Chat is to be subscribed to one of the following Gemini tiers:
  • Business
  • Enterprise
  • Education
  • Education Premium

Gradual rollout across platforms


The rollout is happening for both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains. As noted by Google, it could take up to 15 days for the feature to become available. It’s advisable to keep the Google Chat app updated to ensure users can use the Gemini summaries as soon as they are released.

How to summarize conversations in Google Chat


Using summaries with Gemini is simple:

• Web users: Hover over any unread conversation and click the Summarize button.
• Mobile users: Long press on an unread conversation to see its summary.

Recommended Stories
These summaries will help you quickly catch up on missed chats and easily decide which conversations to prioritize, avoiding the need to scroll through extensive message threads.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more

Latest News

Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless