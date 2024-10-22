Gemini summaries arrive in Google Chat

Staying on top of conversations just got easier with Google’s latest feature—Gemini summaries for Google Chat. The feature is rolling out across Android, iOS, and the web.





Gemini summaries for Google Chat is a tool that offers a quick overview of unread messages in group chats, threads, and spaces, helping users catch up without scrolling through lengthy discussions.



However, users must meet specific criteria to access this feature. To activate it, users need to enable smart features and controls in their Google Workspace account.





How to enable smart features and controls in your Google Workspace account





For individual users:



Sign in to your Google Account: Go to Google Account and log in. Navigate to Data & Personalization: On the left-hand side, click on “Data & Privacy” (formerly called “Data & personalization”). Scroll to Smart Features and Personalization: Under “General preferences for the web,” find “Smart features and personalization”. Toggle the Options: You will see options to enable or disable smart features in Gmail, Chat, Meet, and smart replies. Toggle these options based on your preference. If you enable them, Google will use your data (such as email content) to provide personalized features like auto-complete or smart suggestions.

For administrators

Go to Google Admin Console: Sign in to the Google Admin console with your admin account. Navigate to Apps: In the Admin console homepage, go to “Apps” → “Google Workspace”. Select the Service: Choose a Google service like Gmail or Drive where you want to enable smart features. Manage User Settings: Under “User settings” or “Service settings”, look for the option to manage smart features or personalization settings. Allow or Disable Smart Features: You can toggle smart features like Smart Compose, Smart Reply, and others for your organization. Save the changes.





The other requirement to use Gemini summaries in Google Chat is to be subscribed to one of the following Gemini tiers:

Business

Enterprise

Education

Education Premium