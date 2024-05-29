Google "Find My Device" trackers offer a quicker workaround to activate the network on your device
The rollout of Google's Find My Device (FMD) network to all Android devices has been a gradual process, leaving many users in a state of anticipation. While some have already received the update, others are still waiting to access the enhanced network. However, recent experiences have revealed an unexpected way to activate the FMD network: by setting up a supported tracker.
Android users have been eager to test the FMD network's capabilities, especially with the release of compatible trackers from brands like Chipolo and Pebblebee. However, the lack of network access on certain devices has been a source of frustration for some users. In a surprising turn of events, it was discovered that initiating the setup process for a Chipolo tracker on a Pixel 8 Pro, even without prior FMD activation, triggered a prompt to connect to the network.
Notification sent to Android devices when they are eligible to join the FMD network
This unexpected activation allowed for the seamless integration of the tracker with the FMD network. The process involved pairing the tracker with the user's account and agreeing to the terms and conditions of the network. Within minutes, the tracker's location appeared in the Find My Device app, indicating successful initialization. This discovery, as reported by 9to5Google, offers a glimmer of hope for those who are still awaiting the official rollout of the FMD network to their devices.
It is important to note that not all Pixel devices have received the notification to access the updated network. However, the ability to activate the network through tracker setup suggests that Google might be gradually expanding access through alternative means. This could be a welcome solution for those who have pre-ordered trackers and are eager to put them to use. While the official rollout continues, this unexpected activation method provides a workaround for some users, allowing them to experience the benefits of the Find My Device network sooner rather than later.
