Google finally enables Chromecast volume controls on Android 12

Google enabled the use of the phone volume buttons in a Chromecast media session with the latest Pixel Android 12 update from January. As first reported by Mishaal Rahman
on Twitter, Pixel users who installed the update and want to use their volume rocker to control the volume of their Chromecast can now do so again.
Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro owners will have to wait for this update a bit longer, though. As previously reported
, the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro experienced significant connectivity issues with the Android 12 update, which Google rolled out in December. Because of these connectivity issues, Google will release the Android 12 January update for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro later this month.
For Pixel owners who do have the update, many of the apps will now allow them to adjust the Chromecast volume using the volume buttons on their phone. Mishaal Rahman used the physical volume buttons on his Pixel 4 during a cast from Spotify to a Google Nest Hub and reported that they worked perfectly fine. Mishaal was able to control the volume directly from the phone's buttons inside and outside of the app.
Google previously disabled the Chromecast volume controls
when launched Android 12 to its other Pixel phones. It was first considered that it was simply a bug, but a Googler reported that Google disabled it due to a "legal issue." Although there was no official information about this "legal issue," it was rumored that Google disabled the volume controls due to its legal battles with Sonos.