Google Fi users beware: This simple action could cancel your promotional phone discount





It seems the ability to switch between Fi's plans, even downgrading to save some cash, could now cancel an active device promotion, even if that wasn't the case initially.









We've reached out to Google Fi for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.

There is something potentially frustrating happening over at Google Fi. Namely, some users who snagged phones with promotional monthly credits are reporting they might be stuck with their current service plan if they want to keep those discounts rolling in.