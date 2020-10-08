Google Fi adds Samsung smartphones to its offering, reveals 5G network coverage map
To make the newly added devices more appealing to customers, Google Fi offers $300 discounts with activation for all Samsung flagships. Keep in mind that while the Galaxy A71 5G is listed on Google Fi's online store, it's not yet available for purchase, so you'll have to wait a bit longer for this one.
And if you want to know where exactly you'll be able to use 5G services, Google Fi has just published a brand-new 5G network coverage map that will tell you whether or not you'll benefit from blazing-fast data speeds. You'll just have to fill in your address or zip code.