Android Google 5G

Google Fi adds Samsung smartphones to its offering, reveals 5G network coverage map

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 08, 2020, 1:59 PM
Google Fi adds Samsung smartphones to its offering, reveals 5G network coverage map
With 5G services expanding to every corner of the country, Google Fi is making important changes to its 5G smartphones offering. Starting this week, in addition to Pixel and Motorola phones, Google Fi customers will also be able to purchase almost all Samsung's smartphones featuring 5G support (via 9to5google).

It's not just Samsung flagships that Google's MVNO will sell, but a mid-range device is now listed on Google Fi's website too. Without further ado, here are all the Samsung smartphones compatible with Google Fi's services: Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Note 20 5G, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, and Galaxy A71 5G.

To make the newly added devices more appealing to customers, Google Fi offers $300 discounts with activation for all Samsung flagships. Keep in mind that while the Galaxy A71 5G is listed on Google Fi's online store, it's not yet available for purchase, so you'll have to wait a bit longer for this one.

And if you want to know where exactly you'll be able to use 5G services, Google Fi has just published a brand-new 5G network coverage map that will tell you whether or not you'll benefit from blazing-fast data speeds. You'll just have to fill in your address or zip code.

