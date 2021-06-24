Google Fi enables VPN service on Apple's iPhone

Google Fi enables VPN service on Apple's iPhone0
Today, Google Fi announced that it's expanding the VPN service to iPhone. Those using Apple's smartphone will be happy to know that Fi's VPN service is included in all the carrier's plans. It will allow Fi's customers to stream, browse and download on an encrypted, private connection.
You'll get a pop-up, so make sure to choose Got it, and then Allow. You will then be required to enter your device passcode or fingerprint. If everything went well, you should see a VPN icon in the status bar when you're connected.