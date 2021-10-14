WhatsApp rolls out end-to-end encryption for backup services

WhatsApp rolls out end-to-end encryption for backup services0
Up until today, these backups did not feature end-to-end encryption like the messages stored on the phone but going forward that will not longer be the case. WhatsApp announced that it’s now rolling out an extra, optional layer of security meant to protect backups stored on two specific services with end-to-end encryption: Google Drive and iCloud.
End-to-end encryption for backup stored on Google Drive and iCloud will be rolled out gradually to those using the latest version of WhatsApp. Once you update your app, head to Settings / Chats / Chat Backup / End-to-end Encrypted Backup, tap Continue and follow the prompts to create a password or key.