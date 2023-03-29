Google Fi’s latest offer has both Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 available for free (trade-in required)
Among the best Google smartphones, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 aren’t cheap at all and prices don’t go down as often as many customers would like. If you’re in the market for one or the other, Google Fi has a massive promotion that has both Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 available for free when you trade in an eligible device.
Without further ado, here are all the phones eligible for trade-in if you want a free Pixel 7 Pro from Google Fi:
Apple
- iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Pixel 6 Pro
Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
There are some additional deals that you can get for those who don’t own any of the phones mentioned, but still want the Pixel 7 Pro from Google Fi. For example, trading in one of the following phones will enable $699 back:
Apple
- iPhone XS Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11
Samsung
Google
OnePlus
Last but not least, here are the eligible devices that enable $599 back:
Google
- Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note20, Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy Fold
- Pixel 6
OnePlus
- OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
Last but not least, here are the eligible devices that enable $599 back:
- Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Apple
- iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone XS Max
- Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 5a, Pixel 5, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4
OnePlus
- OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Note10+, Samsung Galaxy Note20, Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy Fold, Samsung Z Fold3 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Unfortunately, there are no additional deals for the Pixel 7 that will enable less than $599 back if you don’t have any of the phones mentioned above. Still, the devices that you must trade in are reasonable enough to make the deal quite worthy if you’re in the market for a Pixel 7.
Before you go ahead and snatch either of the two Google Pixel phones, here are some of the terms that you should be aware of. Assuming you already have one of the trade-in eligible devices in good condition, you must absolutely activate the phone on Google Fi within 30 days (data-only SIMs do not qualify) and keep the account active for 24 months.
If you meet all the requirements, you will receive a refund to the credit card used for the phone purchase or a one-time bill credit if you financed the phone. You’ll be getting the remaining amount in the form of a monthly bill credit for 24 months. Finally, make sure that you keep the service until it’s required because canceling it will stop the promotion. Obviously, you’ll have to pay the remaining balance of the phone if you’re financing the phone. The promotion will only be available until April 3 or while supplies last.
If you don't have any of the eligible trade-in devices, you can still qualify for $300 back in monthly bill credits. You just need to activate the phone on a full service plan within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email and keep the service active for 24 months. The $300 credit will be applied toward monthly service costs.
