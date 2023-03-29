Google Fi’s latest offer has both Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 available for free (trade-in required)

Apple

iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

Google

Pixel 6 Pro

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Apple

iPhone XS Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note20, Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy Fold

Google

Pixel 6

OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

Last but not least, here are the eligible devices that enable $599 back:



Google

Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4

Last but not least, here are the eligible devices that enable $599 back:









Apple

iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone XS Max

Google

Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 5a, Pixel 5, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4

OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Note10+, Samsung Galaxy Note20, Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy Fold, Samsung Z Fold3 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Unfortunately, there are no additional deals for the



Before you go ahead and snatch either of the two Google Pixel phones, here are some of the terms that you should be aware of. Assuming you already have one of the trade-in eligible devices in good condition, you must absolutely activate the phone on Google Fi within 30 days (data-only SIMs do not qualify) and keep the account active for 24 months.



If you meet all the requirements, you will receive a refund to the credit card used for the phone purchase or a one-time bill credit if you financed the phone. You’ll be getting the remaining amount in the form of a monthly bill credit for 24 months. Finally, make sure that you keep the service until it’s required because canceling it will stop the promotion. Obviously, you’ll have to pay the remaining balance of the phone if you’re financing the phone. The promotion will only be available until April 3 or while supplies last. On the other hand, customers who prefer the standard Pixel 7 model and are looking to take advantage of Google Fi’s latest promotion , must trade in one of the following phones:Unfortunately, there are no additional deals for the Pixel 7 that will enable less than $599 back if you don’t have any of the phones mentioned above. Still, the devices that you must trade in are reasonable enough to make the deal quite worthy if you’re in the market for a Pixel 7.Before you go ahead and snatch either of the two Google Pixel phones, here are some of the terms that you should be aware of. Assuming you already have one of the trade-in eligible devices in good condition, you must absolutely activate the phone on Google Fi within 30 days (data-only SIMs do not qualify) and keep the account active for 24 months.If you meet all the requirements, you will receive a refund to the credit card used for the phone purchase or a one-time bill credit if you financed the phone. You’ll be getting the remaining amount in the form of a monthly bill credit for 24 months. Finally, make sure that you keep the service until it’s required because canceling it will stop the promotion. Obviously, you’ll have to pay the remaining balance of the phone if you’re financing the phone. The promotion will only be available until April 3 or while supplies last.





If you don't have any of the eligible trade-in devices, you can still qualify for $300 back in monthly bill credits. You just need to activate the phone on a full service plan within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email and keep the service active for 24 months. The $300 credit will be applied toward monthly service costs.