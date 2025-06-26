Google faces trouble in Japan over Pixel phones, even as popular as they have become

A Japanese court has banned Google from selling Pixel 7 series smartphones in the country after ruling that the company violated a patent. This development comes as Pixel phones have become increasingly popular in Japan, where they recently became the second most popular brand behind Apple.





Pixel 7 and According to a new report, the court found that Google had infringed on a patent related to control signal mapping technology. This patent covers the way an acknowledgment signal (ACK) is sent from a base station to a device in an LTE network, which is a core part of 4G communications. The court determined that this technology was used without permission in theand Pixel 7 Pro





Because of this ruling, Google is now banned from selling, importing, displaying, or transferring Pixel 7 series phones in Japan. The judge also criticized how Google responded to the legal case, describing its approach as having an "insincere attitude," which reportedly influenced the decision to impose the sales ban.









What makes this more concerning is that the issue may not stop here. The company behind the complaint, South Korea-based Pantech, is also seeking to expand the ban to include the newer Pixel 8 and upcoming Pixel 9 series. It's not clear yet whether those efforts will succeed, but it adds pressure on Google in one of its most promising international markets.

Pixel 7 series and the affordable Japan has become an important region for Pixel. As we previously reported, Google saw strong growth in the country in 2023, largely driven by the popularity of theseries and the affordable Pixel 7a . A wider ban could disrupt that momentum and impact future sales.





Pantech, the company involved in the case, no longer makes smartphones. The legal action was handled by IdeaHub, a group that focuses on monetizing patents. While Pantech has been inactive in the smartphone market, its intellectual property is now being used in court to challenge competitors.





For now, only the Pixel 7 series is affected. But with more models potentially under review, Google's position in Japan could face more challenges ahead. We will continue to monitor how this story develops, especially if the dispute expands to other Pixel devices.