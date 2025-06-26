Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Google faces trouble in Japan over Pixel phones, even as popular as they have become

A patent battle in Japan may be just the beginning of a wider sales ban

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Google Pixel
Google Pixel 7 series phone
A Japanese court has banned Google from selling Pixel 7 series smartphones in the country after ruling that the company violated a patent. This development comes as Pixel phones have become increasingly popular in Japan, where they recently became the second most popular brand behind Apple.

According to a new report, the court found that Google had infringed on a patent related to control signal mapping technology. This patent covers the way an acknowledgment signal (ACK) is sent from a base station to a device in an LTE network, which is a core part of 4G communications. The court determined that this technology was used without permission in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Because of this ruling, Google is now banned from selling, importing, displaying, or transferring Pixel 7 series phones in Japan. The judge also criticized how Google responded to the legal case, describing its approach as having an "insincere attitude," which reportedly influenced the decision to impose the sales ban.


What makes this more concerning is that the issue may not stop here. The company behind the complaint, South Korea-based Pantech, is also seeking to expand the ban to include the newer Pixel 8 and upcoming Pixel 9 series. It's not clear yet whether those efforts will succeed, but it adds pressure on Google in one of its most promising international markets.

Japan has become an important region for Pixel. As we previously reported, Google saw strong growth in the country in 2023, largely driven by the popularity of the Pixel 7 series and the affordable Pixel 7a. A wider ban could disrupt that momentum and impact future sales.

Pantech, the company involved in the case, no longer makes smartphones. The legal action was handled by IdeaHub, a group that focuses on monetizing patents. While Pantech has been inactive in the smartphone market, its intellectual property is now being used in court to challenge competitors.

For now, only the Pixel 7 series is affected. But with more models potentially under review, Google's position in Japan could face more challenges ahead. We will continue to monitor how this story develops, especially if the dispute expands to other Pixel devices.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 2

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim • 2

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
Google removes popular and useful feature from the Pixel Camera app
Google removes popular and useful feature from the Pixel Camera app
Loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a generous discount at Walmart, making it a hot pick this summer
Loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a generous discount at Walmart, making it a hot pick this summer
This long-requested iPhone feature finally arrives for Google Fi users
This long-requested iPhone feature finally arrives for Google Fi users
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans

Latest News

PhoneArena Poll Wars: Choose your favorite software
PhoneArena Poll Wars: Choose your favorite software
Survey for T-Mobile alternatives shows MVNOs are the future
Survey for T-Mobile alternatives shows MVNOs are the future
A fresh new round of iPhone 17 series dummy unit leaks give us a better look at the new designs
A fresh new round of iPhone 17 series dummy unit leaks give us a better look at the new designs
Good news? Research firm says AI agents not a big threat to employees
Good news? Research firm says AI agents not a big threat to employees
Fairphone 6 might be a hard sell as a mid-ranger, but not if you’re a green customer
Fairphone 6 might be a hard sell as a mid-ranger, but not if you’re a green customer
Google Pixel 10 reportedly fixes a screen issue that iPhone and Galaxy devices addressed years ago
Google Pixel 10 reportedly fixes a screen issue that iPhone and Galaxy devices addressed years ago
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless