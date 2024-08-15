Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Google expands AI Overviews in Search to more countries

By
0comments
Google expands AI Overviews in Search to more countries
Earlier this year, Google launched its new Search feature, AI Overviews, for users in the US. Powered by generative AI, it provides quick summaries at the top of search results, helping you quickly understand the key details about a topic. Back then, Google had promised that AI Overviews would expand to more countries, and now the tech giant is delivering on that promise.

AI Overviews are rolling out to more countries


A new report reveals that Google is taking its AI-generated search summaries to six new countries, including:

  • Brazil
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Japan
  • Mexico
  • Britain

On top of that, AI Overviews will now be available not just in English but also in languages like Hindi and Portuguese.

Google is also adding hyperlinks to the feature, with websites showing up on the right side of the AI-generated answer, just like in Bing. Recently, Microsoft’s search engine rolled out a similar AI-driven feature that puts AI-generated answers front and center, pushing traditional search results to the background.

But that is not all, as Google is also testing a new update that would include links directly within the text of the overview. This move comes as media outlets fret about missing out on traffic if users skip directly to the summary instead of clicking through to their sites.

Video Thumbnail
AI Overviews in Search brings summaries of search results. | Video credit – Google
 
However, the media industry was not alone in expressing concerns about the AI Overviews. The feature received heavy criticism after screenshots of inaccurate answers spread online, like a pizza recipe that included glue or the claim that eating a rock a day is healthy.

Google admitted to the strange and incorrect overviews and rolled out updates in late May. These changes included restrictions on which queries would show AI answers and limited the use of user-generated content from sites like Reddit as sources.

AI Overviews is a handy tool for getting quick answers to your questions, especially when you are short on time and can't sift through all the search results. So, I think it is great to see this feature becoming more widely available. However, I’d be cautious about relying on it for in-depth information, particularly on sensitive topics like health.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off

Latest News

Apple reportedly urges Tencent to close WeChat 'loopholes' bypassing App Store rules
Apple reportedly urges Tencent to close WeChat 'loopholes' bypassing App Store rules
Apple to speed up its tabletop robot plans to boost profits
Apple to speed up its tabletop robot plans to boost profits
Google Meet gets a more modern and fearture-rich video calling design
Google Meet gets a more modern and fearture-rich video calling design
Will Dish finish its 5G network before filing for bankruptcy?
Will Dish finish its 5G network before filing for bankruptcy?
With iOS 18.1, developers will be able to offer in-app contactless transactions
With iOS 18.1, developers will be able to offer in-app contactless transactions
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless