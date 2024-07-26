Microsoft takes a page out of Google's playbook: AI summaries take center stage in Bing, too





– Microsoft, July 2024

However, after its launch, users noted that Microsoft is rolling this out gradually, taking the time to gather feedback, test, and refine the experience before a wider release.If that all rings a bell, it is because Google introduced a similar feature called AI Overviews in the US back in May. Like Bing’s new layout, AI Overviews puts AI-generated summaries front and center, replacing some of the traditional search results.However, after its launch, users noted that AI Overviews sometimes gave inaccurate answers , which prompted Google to tweak the feature . So, let’s hope Bing’s version avoids those pitfalls, though only time will tell as more users get their hands on it.

Microsoft includes source listings beneath each section, and all the usual clickable links are neatly organized in a slim column on the right side of the screen.