Users of Google Photos app are emailed coupons offering additional discount on Pixel 8 series
If you use the Google Photos app, go browsing through your email because there you might just find a coupon offering some additional discounts on the Pixel 8 series. On top of the $200 holiday discount that Google is offering on purchases of the Pixel 8 Pro and $150 off the Pixel 8, the coupon will provide you with an another $100 off the price of both handsets (unlocked, only).
With the coupon, the unlocked version of the Pixel 8 Pro will cost you $699 for the 128GB model, $759 for the 256GB unit, and $979 for the model with 512GB of storage. The 1TB variant is sold out although you can put your name on a waitlist. All of these prices are $300 off with the holiday discount and the coupon. Color options are Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain.
Some Google Photo app users are receiving coupons giving them an additional $100 off the Pixel 8 line
The Pixel 8 enjoys a $250 haircut combining the holiday discount of $150 and the $100 discount from the coupon. That drops the price of the 128GB model to $449 and the unit packed with 256GB of storage will run you $509. Color options include Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose.
The sale comes to an end on December 31st and since there is no December 32nd, that means that you have until the last day of the year to take advantage of this sale. While a very good deal, it is slightly less generous than the one we told you about over the weekend. If you're on the Google Play Points' Gold tier or higher, you can take a whopping 40% off the Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8, and the Pixel Tablet. This deal also expires on December 31st.
If you want to start the new year with a new Pixel 8 series handset, Google is throwing you some discounts that make the devices more affordable. To look for the email with the $100 off coupons, open the Gmail app and search for email from Google Photos.
