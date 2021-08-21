Notifications
Android Google 5G

Google releases a much improved TV ad for the Pixel 5a 5G

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Google releases a much improved TV ad for the Pixel 5a 5G
When Google introduced the Pixel 5a 5G, the very first television commercial for the phone was a mess. With music playing in the background, Google showed us a collection of out-of-focus pastel colors interspersed with images of the phone's newly textured power button and other parts of the handset. Not a word was spoken so the phone's features were not mentioned.

Today, Google released a new commercial for the Pixel 5a 5G that is everything the first one wasn't. Titled "All You Want in a Phone," it is 15 seconds in length. An off-screen announcer describes some of the features on the phone such as Portrait Light that allows users to add a bokeh effect or adjust the lighting on portraits after they are snapped. The Titan M security chip is next to get a quick shout-out (remember, this ad is only 15 seconds long), followed by a mention of the handset's 5G connectivity.

Perhaps the most important piece of information is disseminated at the end of the video when the "from $449" price is both spoken by the announcer and displayed on the screen. That works out to 24 monthly payments of $18.71.


The Pixel 5a 5G is equipped with a 6.34-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, you'll find the Snapdragon 765G chipset along with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage. A 12.2MP dual-pixel camera with an aperture of f/1.7 is on the back of the device along with a 16MP ultra-wide camera. The hole-punch front-facing selfie snapper weighs in at 8MP.

This phone, perhaps until the Pixel 6 Pro and its rumored 5000mAh battery show up, carries the largest battery ever to grace a Pixel at 4680mAh. And yes, the new model does offer an IP67 rating meaning that it can be submerged in up to 1 meter (3.3 feet) of water for as long as 30-minutes and exit unscathed. The one color option available is Almost Black.

Pre-orders are being taken now and the phone will be released this Thursday, August 26th.

Related phones

Google Pixel 5a specs
Google Pixel 5a specs
  • Display 6.3 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4680 mAh
  • OS Android 11

