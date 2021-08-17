Here are the first official Pixel 5a 5G videos released today by Google

Google today unveiled the Pixel 5a . As you would expect, Google has dropped a couple of videos. One is a three-minute new product introduction while the other is a 30-second television commercial. The longer of the two, "Get to Know the Budget-Friendly Pixel 5a With 5G," starts by promoting the phone as the lowest priced 5G Pixel available.











The video also promotes the camera and the Night Sight feature that allows you to snap viewable photos under low-light conditions. With Portrait Light, you can add light to a picture after it has been snapped. Google also wants you to know that the Pixel 5a is secure thanks to the Titan M security chip that protects you, your phone, and your data.





Car crash detection will detect when there has been an accident and can call for help. And with an IP67 ingress protection rating, the Pixel 5a can be submerged in water to a depth of 1 meter (3.28 feet) for as long as 30 minutes and emerge unscathed. The video also adds a quick promotion for the Pixel Buds. And while the biggest battery capacity ever used in a Pixel (4680mAh) is included with the new handset, Extreme Battery Saver will give the device up to two days of battery life.













The new 30-second television ad for the Pixel 5a is called "The All-Around Amazing Pixel 5a with 5G" and it shows out-of-focus pastel colors mixed in with images of the Almost Black phone. The power button stands out as usual thanks to the splash of color it is given, and this year Google has added texture to the button. As Google says, "Meet Pixel 5a with 5G from Google. Coming to you with a great camera, water resistance, and superfast 5G. All this in a fashionable Mostly Black color with a rounded, soft matte finish that feels good in the hand."





Watch for the ad during your favorite prime-time television shows and televised sporting events. The Pixel 5a is equipped with a 6.34-inch OLED always-on display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio for a tall and thin screen (great for one-handed use). The screen refreshes 60 times each minute which is traditional; in other words, despite rumors to the contrary, there is no rapid 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is the Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage.







On the back is a 12.2 dual-pixel camera and there is an 8MP hole-punch front-facing camera. The phone supports sub-6GHz 5G which means that it won't work with snappy fast mmWave spectrum. A 4680mAh battery will keep the lights on and an 18W USB-C power adapter comes out of the box. The Pixel 5a is priced from $449 (24 monthly payments of $18.71).





Pre-orders can be made now and the phone will be released on August 26th.





If you're interested in all the bells and whistles you might want to hold on for the unveiling of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The latter model will feature a 6.7-inch display and the handset will be powered by Google's own in-house chipset. The last time there was this much excitement over an upcoming Pixel series, it was the for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL which had several features including Face Unlock and Motion Sense. The latter allowed you to answer a call, skip or pause songs being played over a streaming platform, and silence an alarm.







Despite the pre-release excitement over the new features, by the time the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL were released, the party was over. The following year, the Pixel 5 was removed from flagship duty by Google. After a one-year absence, Pixel fans once again can purchase a flagship phone with stock Android installed and the first crack at receiving Android updates.