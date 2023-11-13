Google Drive gets a revamped homepage for Android and iOS users

Google Drive for Android and iOS gets a redesigned homepage



The "Suggested" top tab will no longer be using a card with a file preview, as the thumbnail was too small to even matter. Now, Google will be replacing this view with a list view that can show more of the files that were recently opened, shared, or edited. Activity like comments and replies that are recent will also be visible under the file name.







But that's not all! The "Notifications" tab will now be an "Activity" feed, a change that was recently introduced for users on the web. Cards will show items that need your attention like pending access requests for example.





