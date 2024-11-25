Google adds new Premium tier to its Developer Program

Google Developer Program plans and pricing | Image credits: Google

$500 of Google Cloud credits designed to help bootstrap your projects and experiment with Google Cloud resources, such as Gemini Code Assist, Firebase, and more.

Google Cloud certification voucher to validate your skills and advance their careers.

Unlimited access to Cloud Skills Boost library of 700+ hands-on labs, skill badges, and courses to stay ahead of the curve.

1:1 consultations with Google Cloud experts to gain personalized guidance on your Cloud and cross-Google use cases.

Building on the success of Cloud Innovators Plus program, this new offering is the next evolution of our commitment to streamlining the developer experience and presents the continued investment in the Google Developer Program as the hub of benefits and resources across Google’s many developer products and services

Google Developer Program's new benefits section | Image credits: Google





