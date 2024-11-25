Google adds new Premium tier to its Developer Program
Officially unveiled earlier this year at I/O, Google’s Developer Program was so successful that the Mountain View company decided to add a Premium tier to capitalize on its popularity among developers.
Up until now, Google Developer Program allowed developers to join for free with a Standard plan, but starting today, the program features a paid tier that offers a lot more Google Cloud credits, and the opportunity to gain even more.
The new Premium plan costs $299 per month and includes several benefits that the Standard plan doesn’t offer:
Besides these perks, developers who decide to join Google Developer Program on the Premium tier will also get a bonus of $500 Google Cloud credits after the first certification earned each year.
Up until now, Google Developer Program allowed developers to join for free with a Standard plan, but starting today, the program features a paid tier that offers a lot more Google Cloud credits, and the opportunity to gain even more.
Google Developer Program plans and pricing | Image credits: Google
The new Premium plan costs $299 per month and includes several benefits that the Standard plan doesn’t offer:
- $500 of Google Cloud credits designed to help bootstrap your projects and experiment with Google Cloud resources, such as Gemini Code Assist, Firebase, and more.
- Google Cloud certification voucher to validate your skills and advance their careers.
- Unlimited access to Cloud Skills Boost library of 700+ hands-on labs, skill badges, and courses to stay ahead of the curve.
- 1:1 consultations with Google Cloud experts to gain personalized guidance on your Cloud and cross-Google use cases.
Besides these perks, developers who decide to join Google Developer Program on the Premium tier will also get a bonus of $500 Google Cloud credits after the first certification earned each year.
“Building on the success of Cloud Innovators Plus program, this new offering is the next evolution of our commitment to streamlining the developer experience and presents the continued investment in the Google Developer Program as the hub of benefits and resources across Google’s many developer products and services,” explains Google in a blog post.
Google Developer Program's new benefits section | Image credits: Google
Google Developer Program premium users will also gain access to a benefits section via the developer dashboard. This makes it possible to easily access and unlock benefits available to them.
Recommended Stories
The premium benefits complement the no cost perks that already exist in the Google Developer Program, including AI developer assistance on websites like Google for Developer, additional Project IDX workspaces, and the newly added Gemini in Android Studio.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: