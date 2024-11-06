Google will make 2SV mandatory for Google Cloud subscribers starting next year

Two-step verification authentication (2SV) is an extra layer of security that requires two secure ways to verify your identity before opening an app. It is similar to two-factor authentication (2FA) in that it requires two steps to verify a person's identity. For example, after signing into an app using your password, you might be asked to punch in a code that you have received via a text on your phone. Requiring both steps reduces the risk that an unauthorized person will be able to gain access to your accounts via your phone.





Roughly 30% of Google Cloud subscribers sign into their accounts using nothing more than their password. Google would like to see this percentage drop so starting right away it will send subscribers reminders about the benefits of using Two-step verification. Those benefits include enhanced security and peace of mind. But soon those friendly reminders will turn into announcements about a mandatory requirement that will take place early next year.





Starting in 2025, all new and existing Google Cloud subscribers who log in with a password will be forced to use a second verification step to sign into Google Cloud . Just yesterday, Google Cloud Vice President of Engineering, Mayank Upadhyay, said that all Google Cloud users will have to use 2SV to sign in to the service. This will be phased in during 2025. Upadhyay says that he has seen firsthand how 2SV improves security while still helping to deliver an online experience that is smooth and convenient.





The VP of Google Cloud engineering also said that during the transition period, Google will deliver advanced notifications to users so they can be ready to employ 2SV once the use of the additional security layer becomes mandatory. To reiterate, Google is phasing in the use of 2SV for new and existing Google Cloud subscribers. Phase one starts immediately and those who sign in with a password are being encouraged to use 2SV.



The second phase will begin in early 2025 and all new and existing Google Cloud members who sign in with a password will be required to use 2SV. The third and final phase will start before the end of 2025 and will require those using a federated authentication when signing into Google Cloud to use 2SV. Federated authentication allows users to access multiple applications with one set of credentials.





Google says that users will have flexible options to meet the requirement. They can enable 2SV with their primary identity provider before accessing Google Cloud or use their Google account to add an additional layer of security using 2SV. With phishing and stolen credentials being used to attack and gain access to device owners' accounts, Google says that it's time to use a more secure login like 2SV to sign into Google Cloud.



