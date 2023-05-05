Google could be stuck with Samsung for the next Tensors due to the high cost of TSMC's 4nm node
Google is enjoying a fruitful partnership with Samsung for the Tensor silicon, and the Tensor G3, which will power the upcoming Pixel 8 series, will be another product of that partnership. However, according to some early rumors and industry insights, the company was planning to switch to in-house design for the Tensor G4 and G5 and use TSMC's 4nm and 3nm manufacturing processes, respectively.
Even though Samsung is lagging behind TSMC when it comes to 5nm and 4nm manufacturing processes, it is believed that the company's 3nm GAA (gate-all-around) technology will bring substantial improvements, mainly in energy efficiency. Samsung has yet to officially announce clients and partnerships that will use its 3nm manufacturing process, so at the moment the situation is unclear.
Do you think Google should stick with Samsung or go to TSMC for the next Tensors? Does it matter at all for the end customer?
The reason behind this move is probably Samsung's problems with 4nm yiled, believed to be much worse than what TSMC is capable of delivering (35% vs. 70%–80%). The latest information, coming from unnamed industry sources cited by SamMobile, indicates that Google could be stuck with Samsung Foundry for the next couple of Tensor generations due to higher costs.
Even though Samsung is lagging behind TSMC when it comes to 5nm and 4nm manufacturing processes, it is believed that the company's 3nm GAA (gate-all-around) technology will bring substantial improvements, mainly in energy efficiency. Samsung has yet to officially announce clients and partnerships that will use its 3nm manufacturing process, so at the moment the situation is unclear.
The higher cost of TSMC's 4nm node, along with the potential seen in Samsung's 3nm GAA, could change Google's mind, and the company could stay with Samsung as a partner for the next couple Tensor generations. AMD already signed a deal for its nex-gen chips to be made using Samsung's 4nm node, so the battle between the two silicon manufacturing behemoths continues…
Do you think Google should stick with Samsung or go to TSMC for the next Tensors? Does it matter at all for the end customer?
Things that are NOT allowed: