Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Trending:

Google could be stuck with Samsung for the next Tensors due to the high cost of TSMC's 4nm node

Samsung Processors
Google could be stuck with Samsung for the next Tensors due to the high cost of TSMC's 4nm node
Google is enjoying a fruitful partnership with Samsung for the Tensor silicon, and the Tensor G3, which will power the upcoming Pixel 8 series, will be another product of that partnership. However, according to some early rumors and industry insights, the company was planning to switch to in-house design for the Tensor G4 and G5 and use TSMC's 4nm and 3nm manufacturing processes, respectively.

The reason behind this move is probably Samsung's problems with 4nm yiled, believed to be much worse than what TSMC is capable of delivering (35% vs. 70%–80%). The latest information, coming from unnamed industry sources cited by SamMobile, indicates that Google could be stuck with Samsung Foundry for the next couple of Tensor generations due to higher costs.

Even though Samsung is lagging behind TSMC when it comes to 5nm and 4nm manufacturing processes, it is believed that the company's 3nm GAA (gate-all-around) technology will bring substantial improvements, mainly in energy efficiency. Samsung has yet to officially announce clients and partnerships that will use its 3nm manufacturing process, so at the moment the situation is unclear.

The higher cost of TSMC's 4nm node, along with the potential seen in Samsung's 3nm GAA, could change Google's mind, and the company could stay with Samsung as a partner for the next couple Tensor generations. AMD already signed a deal for its nex-gen chips to be made using Samsung's 4nm node, so the battle between the two silicon manufacturing behemoths continues…

Do you think Google should stick with Samsung or go to TSMC for the next Tensors? Does it matter at all for the end customer?

Popular stories

You need to delete yet another 38 Android apps before they load up your phone with malware
You need to delete yet another 38 Android apps before they load up your phone with malware
Best Buy offering highest Surface Pro 8 discount to date to clean excess inventory
Best Buy offering highest Surface Pro 8 discount to date to clean excess inventory
Internal T-Mobile memo leaks a special reward for subscribers reportedly coming May 9th
Internal T-Mobile memo leaks a special reward for subscribers reportedly coming May 9th
iPhone 15 Pro Max: New camera to end unrealistic photography on iPhone, leaving Samsung in the dust?
iPhone 15 Pro Max: New camera to end unrealistic photography on iPhone, leaving Samsung in the dust?
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro battery king cheaper and cheaper
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro battery king cheaper and cheaper
Budget gem Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is ridiculously inexpensive right now
Budget gem Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is ridiculously inexpensive right now
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best Buy Prime Day deals 2023: What tech deals to expect?
Best Buy Prime Day deals 2023: What tech deals to expect?
This is the best time to buy a powerful Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in one of two super-snazzy colors
This is the best time to buy a powerful Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in one of two super-snazzy colors
Google Pixel Fold battery and charging: our expectations
Google Pixel Fold battery and charging: our expectations
Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 may launch on August 4 as Samsung holds Unpacked event in July
Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 may launch on August 4 as Samsung holds Unpacked event in July
Even more Google Pixel 7a information leaks out in new marketing materials
Even more Google Pixel 7a information leaks out in new marketing materials
Motorola’s new Edge Plus is here, coming to the States, and is the best phone from the company in years
Motorola’s new Edge Plus is here, coming to the States, and is the best phone from the company in years
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless