Google makes some concessions hoping to get EU to approve purchase of Fitbit
We are coming up to the one year anniversary of Alphabet's proposed $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit. Many of you might not know that the deal has yet to close. In the European Union, the transaction has been put on hold because of antitrust concerns. Alphabet is the parent company of Google which has already been fined $5 billion for making it tough for third-party developers to have their software placed on Android devices.
Fitbit was once the leader in the wearable device market but had just a 3% slice of the pie after the first quarter of this year. Apple is now the leader as the extremely popular Apple Watch had a 29.3% market share during the first quarter of 2020. Data from IDC shows that Fitbit also trails Xiaomi, Samsung, and Huawei among wearable device manufacturers. Google has yet to launch its own Pixel Watch and nearly every year there is speculation that the unveiling of such a device is imminent.
A group of 19 consumer organizations in the EU, the United States, and Brazil teamed up to disseminate a joint letter on Thursday demanding that Google give up some tough concessions if it wants to get the deal approved in the EU. Since the EU's competition enforcer has not asked for further feedback from the market, it seems possible that the changes made by Google are enough to get the Fitbit deal approved by the regulatory agency.