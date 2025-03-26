30% discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+!
If your Windows laptop says it can't install or run Google Chrome, don't panic: there's a fix

Some things can't be (properly) done on a smartphone, so one needs a dedicated computer. But inability to execute even the simplest of tasks – like installing or running Google Chrome – can drive even the calmest among us nuts.

Luckily, there's a fix.

Recently, Windows laptop users found themselves unable to install and open the popular browser Google Chrome with the dreaded "This app can't run on your PC" error popping up, stating that the program is not supported on their machine.

It turns out that there's a problem with the Chrome installation file (executable file with the .exe extension) itself that affected both Windows 10 and Windows 11 machines. MacOS machines, however, were able to download and install Google Chrome, so it was definitely a Big G thing.



Those who already have Google Chrome on their laptops, didn't have the "luck" to be presented with the error message, so it's only those who attempted a fresh Google Chrome installation on their laptops that saw the bug.

Laptop Mag contacted Microsoft and Google regarding the bug. A Google representative said that the company is aware of the issue and has now updated the installer to ensure compatibility with Windows devices.

The cause of the installer error remains unknown. Given the timing, it does not seem to be linked to the March 21 Google Chrome update, nor is there any indication that a Windows 10 or Windows 11 system update caused compatibility issues.

The issue appears to stem from a specific version of the general Chrome installer, ChromeSetup.exe, which is the file available at the top of the Google Chrome download page.

Google has since updated the installer with a compatible version of ChromeSetup.exe. Users may need to refresh their browser or clear their cache to access the corrected installer.

So, now you should be able to sit down and install Google Chrome without getting any more error messages.
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
