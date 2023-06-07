Google Chat gets smart compose to make your messaging experience faster, easier
It’s only been a few days since Google Chat received a small, yet important update, and the app is now gaining another brand-new feature: smart compose. Added by developers to just about every messaging app, smart compose is finally making its way to Google Chat.
Smart compose is already available in Gmail and Google Docs for quite some time, so it was just a matter of time before Chat was going to get it too. The machine-learning feature is meant to make writing messages faster and easier by suggesting relevant contextual phares as users type. On top of that, it will completely eliminate spelling errors and any grammatical issues.
Starting today, Google Chat users will benefit from smart compose, although this feature is only available in five languages for the moment: English, French, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish. It’s also important to mention that smart compose will be ON by default, but it can be disabled by unchecking “Enable predictive suggestions as you compose a message on web and desktop.” This particular setting can be found under smart compose within Chat settings.
To make use of the smart compose feature, simply hit the Tab key one the keyboard to accept a suggestion suitable for your message. Keep in mind that Google will be rolling out smart compose over the next 15 days, although it might take longer than that to be visible to everyone.
