Google Chat update streamlines conversation experience
Google recently announced a small yet important update that’s supposed to make the further improve the conversation experience. A new feature will be rolled out to Google Chat users that should make it easier to find their most relevant conversations.
The new “chat declutter” feature automatically hides direct messages and conversations that have been inactive for the last 7 days. However, this feature won’t kick in until a section has more than 10 conversations. More importantly, Google says that the new feature will not affect pinned conversations, so you will keep seeing them at the top even when it’s active.
According to Google, the latest Chat update will be rolled out gradually and it should take up to 15 days for everyone to get it. Speaking of which, the new feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.
It’s important to mention that even with the new feature enabled, you will still be able to see your older direct messages and spaces if you want to. To do that, simply toggle the “More” button to view and access the entire list of your Chat conversations.
This is the second small update that Google Chat users are getting in less than a month, after Google rolled out “message quoting” in early May.
