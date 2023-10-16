Google Chat’s smart replies feature expands to groups and spaces
Smart replies have been added to Google Chat a long time ago, but they were only available for direct messages. However, that’s about to change, as Google has just announced Chat’s smart replies will expand to group messages and spaces on the web.
Powered by Google’s machine learning, smart replies are the perfect tool to respond quickly to a message when you’re on the move, or you just want to avoid typing long messages.
Once it’s been added to your Chat app, you will be able to select one of three response options that pop up in a chat or customize your reply before sending it.
Powered by Google’s machine learning, smart replies are the perfect tool to respond quickly to a message when you’re on the move, or you just want to avoid typing long messages.
According to Google, the new feature is available now for all users, including Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts. There’s no need to make any changes to your Google Chat app, as the feature will appear automatically.
Once it’s been added to your Chat app, you will be able to select one of three response options that pop up in a chat or customize your reply before sending it.
It’s important to add that Google Chat’s smart replies are only available in English, French, Portuguese, and Spanish. Those who want to turn off smart replies for whatever reason can do so by clicking Settings and unchecking the Smart Reply box.
Things that are NOT allowed: