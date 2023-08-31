Google Chat starts testing messaging interoperability with Slack and Teams
After completely redesigning the web version of its messaging app, Google announced that Chat is getting one more important feature that won’t really be available for the general public until next year.
Google confirmed it has teamed up with Mio, a well-known provider of interoperability solutions, to provide Chat users with additional messaging options that involve other similar services.
The new interoperability solution is supposed to make the Chat experience much smoother for those who use multiple channels and tools for communication. It reduce the chance of missing messaging and the hassle of having to monitor multiple chat tools.
Keep in mind that the new messaging feature is aimed at business, so it’s only available to Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Essential Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Frontline Starter, Frontline Standard, as well as Nonprofits customers.
Google confirmed it has teamed up with Mio, a well-known provider of interoperability solutions, to provide Chat users with additional messaging options that involve other similar services.
Starting today, beta users will benefit from messaging interoperability between Google Chat and other platforms such as Slack and Teams. Although this is just in beta now, Google says the feature will be generally available in early 2024.
The new interoperability solution is supposed to make the Chat experience much smoother for those who use multiple channels and tools for communication. It reduce the chance of missing messaging and the hassle of having to monitor multiple chat tools.
The downside is that you’ll need Mio licenses for this to be available. Those who wish to request beta access, must reach out to Google’s account rep or submit a dedicated form to contact Mio.
Keep in mind that the new messaging feature is aimed at business, so it’s only available to Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Essential Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Frontline Starter, Frontline Standard, as well as Nonprofits customers.
Things that are NOT allowed: