Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Google Chat starts testing messaging interoperability with Slack and Teams

Apps Google
@cosminvasile
Google Chat starts testing messaging interoperability with Slack and Teams
After completely redesigning the web version of its messaging app, Google announced that Chat is getting one more important feature that won’t really be available for the general public until next year.

Google confirmed it has teamed up with Mio, a well-known provider of interoperability solutions, to provide Chat users with additional messaging options that involve other similar services.

Starting today, beta users will benefit from messaging interoperability between Google Chat and other platforms such as Slack and Teams. Although this is just in beta now, Google says the feature will be generally available in early 2024.

The new interoperability solution is supposed to make the Chat experience much smoother for those who use multiple channels and tools for communication. It reduce the chance of missing messaging and the hassle of having to monitor multiple chat tools.

The downside is that you’ll need Mio licenses for this to be available. Those who wish to request beta access, must reach out to Google’s account rep or submit a dedicated form to contact Mio.

Keep in mind that the new messaging feature is aimed at business, so it’s only available to Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Essential Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Frontline Starter, Frontline Standard, as well as Nonprofits customers.

Popular stories

iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless