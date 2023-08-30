Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Google Chat is getting a complete redesign, new features powered by AI

Apps Google
@cosminvasile
Google Chat is getting a complete redesign, new features powered by AI
Google has just announced a new Chat experience powered by AI features like Duet. Featuring AI built-in, the new Google Chat promises a more streamlined user experience, as well as improved functionality.

Thanks to Duet AI, Google Chat will now be able to offer users updates, insights, and proactive suggestions across Google Workspace apps. Google’s Duet AI has been specifically designed to answer complex queries by searching across one’s messages and files in Gmail and Drive, summarize documents shared in a space, and provide a recap of missed conversations.

Visually, the new Google Chat offers a more streamlined user experience, especially thanks to the updated color palette, typography, and visual styling based in Google’s Material 3 design language.

Direct messages and spaces have been bundled together in a unified conversation list. Also, new shortcuts such as a chronological home view, @mentiones, and starred conversations have been added to the app.

Another important aspect of Google Chat, search, has been updated too with a redesigned results page and enhanced features, including suggested queries, autocomplete, “did-you-mean” suggestions, and AI-based relevance ranking results.

On top of that, Google announced a 10x increase to Chat’s limit. In addition, spaces will support up to 500,000 members. At the same time, the Mountain View company revealed that it has decided to integrate Google Groups with spaces in Chat.

These and many other new features and improvements are now rolling out for Google Chat web and enterprise users. Additional functionalities will be added in the coming months, Google confirmed, including Huddles.

Popular stories

iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless