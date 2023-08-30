Google Chat is getting a complete redesign, new features powered by AI
Google has just announced a new Chat experience powered by AI features like Duet. Featuring AI built-in, the new Google Chat promises a more streamlined user experience, as well as improved functionality.
Thanks to Duet AI, Google Chat will now be able to offer users updates, insights, and proactive suggestions across Google Workspace apps. Google’s Duet AI has been specifically designed to answer complex queries by searching across one’s messages and files in Gmail and Drive, summarize documents shared in a space, and provide a recap of missed conversations.
Direct messages and spaces have been bundled together in a unified conversation list. Also, new shortcuts such as a chronological home view, @mentiones, and starred conversations have been added to the app.
On top of that, Google announced a 10x increase to Chat’s limit. In addition, spaces will support up to 500,000 members. At the same time, the Mountain View company revealed that it has decided to integrate Google Groups with spaces in Chat.
These and many other new features and improvements are now rolling out for Google Chat web and enterprise users. Additional functionalities will be added in the coming months, Google confirmed, including Huddles.
Visually, the new Google Chat offers a more streamlined user experience, especially thanks to the updated color palette, typography, and visual styling based in Google’s Material 3 design language.
Another important aspect of Google Chat, search, has been updated too with a redesigned results page and enhanced features, including suggested queries, autocomplete, “did-you-mean” suggestions, and AI-based relevance ranking results.
