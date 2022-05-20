Google Chat receives another protection against phishing attacks
Phishing scams are widespread, and if you are not careful enough, you can become a victim of one. As a result, Google has embedded warning messages in its Gmail and Google Drive services, alerting users when the apps discover suspicious links or malware. And this safety feature is finally rolling out to Google Chat as well.
The banner gives you a choice to either block the message or, if you are sure that it is safe, accept it despite the warning. Of course, these alerts are intended to make you pause for a moment and consider whether the sender of the message can be trusted, in the hope that you will be more cautious.
Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection
or reload the browser
Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger ×
In a blog post, Google announced that Google Chat users will see these warning banners when they receive suspicious links from people with personal Google Accounts. When you get one, Chats should display a big red banner saying, "This invite is suspicious," letting you know that the conversation contains links to known phishing sites.
The banner gives you a choice to either block the message or, if you are sure that it is safe, accept it despite the warning. Of course, these alerts are intended to make you pause for a moment and consider whether the sender of the message can be trusted, in the hope that you will be more cautious.
Google stated that the new Chat feature will be available to Google Workspace, G Suite Basic and Business customers, and users with personal Google Accounts within the next 15 days.
or reload the browser
Things that are NOT allowed: