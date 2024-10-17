Google changes plans, says Night Sight for Instagram is coming to Pixel A phones
Google has confirmed that the Night Sight feature for Instagram introduced in the latest Pixel Drop will also come to the company's mid-range series, the Pixel A series. Previously, the Mountain View tech giant said that the feature wouldn't come to the Pixel 6a, 7a, or 8a.
The October 2024 Pixel Drop was one huge update bringing tons of useful features to Google Pixel phones. Understandably, some of the more fancier features such as Underwater Photography and Video, Audio Magic Erasor, and Object Temperature Sensor were limited to newer models, probably because of hardware limitations.
Night Sight for Instagram is a new feature for Pixel users that helps you capture high-quality images in low-light scenarios directly from the Instagram app. At first, the feature was said to come to Pixel 6 and newer, but without the mid-range A series models. However, the company has now confirmed to Android Authority's Mishaal Rahman that it will come.
The new Pixel Drop features will be rolling out gradually to users globally. The rollout is expected to happen over the next week in phases, and it would depend also on your carrier and device model on when you're going to get it.
I think that offering this feature on the Pixel A series of phones is great, and I'm quite happy that Google has changed its decision and will offer it. The Night Sight for Instagram feature doesn't seem to need very sophisticated hardware.
Google also said that it won't introduce the Night Sight for Instagram on Pixel A series devices, but this seems to have not been accurate.
The Pixel 8a. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
The availability chart for the feature on its Pixel support forum has also been updated to reflect the change. Now, the Pixel Tablet remains the only device from Google's lineup of Pixels that won't receive the Night Sight for Instagram feature.
Of course, I wouldn't expect results like on the latest Pixel 9 on a Pixel A phone. However, even the Pixel A series of phones should be able to give you good-enough-looking photos for an Instagram story.
