Google CEO to meet with Trump after Zuckerberg donates a million dollars

Maybe you were expecting it or maybe you didn't: the tech world is on the move. Where is it headed? Towards Florida, Mar-a-Lago, and President-elect Donald Trump, of course!

The Information reports that Google CEO Sundar Pichai is scheduled to meet with Trump at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, according to sources. The meeting comes as Trump, who has previously criticized Google and other tech giants, has somewhat softened his stance on the company, though his administration may still influence Google’s ongoing antitrust case.

Pichai, who has made efforts to engage with Trump, faces challenges, including the influence of Elon Musk, a prominent competitor, but his approach marks a shift from past Google criticism of Trump. How unusual! I hope you're sensing my Friday irony right now.

The meeting also comes as Trump surrounds himself with critics of Google in his new administration, including antitrust chief Gail Slater and Federal Communications Commission pick Brendan Carr, both of whom have criticized the tech giant. While Pichai is not expected to directly address antitrust matters during the meeting, the dynamics between Google and the incoming administration are already shifting.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg's Meta has contributed $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural fund: another "oh, how the tables have turned!" moment.

This move follows a contentious election campaign and Trump's warnings against attempts by tech leaders to sway the election against him.

Zuckerberg's recent actions come after multiple discussions with Trump’s team, which included a private dinner at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Although their relationship has been inconsistent, with past disagreements over matters such as immigration, Zuckerberg has publicly commended Trump’s leadership and shared positive expectations about collaborating with his administration, particularly regarding upcoming tech industry regulations.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also extended a conciliatory tone, describing Trump’s recent election win as a remarkable political comeback and observing that Trump appeared calmer and more confident than during his first term. That was obvious as soon as Bezos decided his Washington Post shouldn't endorse any candidate.

Interesting times ahead!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices.

