Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!
Amazon Spring Sale INCOMING!
Upcoming event
Amazon Spring Sale INCOMING!
Mar 20, Wed, 2:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
We are hours away from Amazon's huge spring sale, check out what to expect and some excellent early deals.

Google Calendar to replace appointment slots with appointment schedules for Workspace users

iOS Android Apps Google
Google Calendar to replace appointment slots with appointment schedules for Workspace users
Google Calendar is making a significant change to how users schedule appointments. The older "appointment slots" feature will be phased out in favor of the newer and more robust "appointment schedules" tool. This transition is set for completion on July 18th, 2024.

Google announced the change by stating it's found that "appointment schedules" offer a more streamlined, user-friendly method of managing appointment bookings. Furthermore, this tool offers several advantages over the older system by including some new features such as the below:

  • Professional Booking Pages: Easily create polished pages where others can schedule time with you.
  • Availability Customization: Precisely define when you're available for appointments.
  • Scheduling Buffers: Automatically include breaks between appointments.
  • Appointment Limits: Set a maximum number of appointments per day.

Image Credit: Google

If you are a Google Workspace user and are currently making use of appointment slots, now would be a good time to begin to familiarize yourself with appointment schedules. This is so that when the transition is complete, you are not caught off-guard. That said, Google is encouraging all Workspace users to explore the new features and create any new appointments with this system moving forward.

Note that this is for now a Google Workspace feature, meaning that this does not apply to personal Google accounts. Furthermore, those enrolled in the Google Workspace Business Starter tier will now gain access to appointment scheduling, which was not included in this plan before. Additionally, members of the following tiers will get additional premium features, such as being able to create multiple schedules: Google Workspace Individual, Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Nonprofits and Google One Premium.

Existing appointment slots will continue to function until July 18th, 2024, so there won't be a lapse in service. After that date, though, all scheduling will need to take place within the appointment schedules system, but the rollout will take approximately two weeks to be completed.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance
Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance

Latest News

A light-hearted look at my "favorite" Apple design fails (Vision Pro is in here too)
A light-hearted look at my "favorite" Apple design fails (Vision Pro is in here too)
Apple watches from the sidelines, as Honor and Samsung lead 2024's display revolution
Apple watches from the sidelines, as Honor and Samsung lead 2024's display revolution
Motorola just dropped a bunch of Edge 50 Pro promos confirming many key features
Motorola just dropped a bunch of Edge 50 Pro promos confirming many key features
One iPhone 17 major upgrade might be a scratch-resistant display
One iPhone 17 major upgrade might be a scratch-resistant display
iPhone SE 4, AR Glasses, foldable iPhone: What's cooking in Apple's kitchen for the next few years?
iPhone SE 4, AR Glasses, foldable iPhone: What's cooking in Apple's kitchen for the next few years?
Samsung said to release a second Galaxy Z Fold in September or October
Samsung said to release a second Galaxy Z Fold in September or October
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless