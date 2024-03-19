Google Calendar to replace appointment slots with appointment schedules for Workspace users

Image Credit: Google



Note that this is for now a Google Workspace feature, meaning that this does not apply to personal Google accounts. Furthermore, those enrolled in the Google Workspace Business Starter tier will now gain access to appointment scheduling, which was not included in this plan before. Additionally, members of the following tiers will get additional premium features, such as being able to create multiple schedules: Google Workspace Individual, Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Nonprofits and Google One Premium.



Existing appointment slots will continue to function until July 18th, 2024, so there won't be a lapse in service. After that date, though, all scheduling will need to take place within the appointment schedules system, but the rollout will take approximately two weeks to be completed.

If you are a Google Workspace user and are currently making use of appointment slots, now would be a good time to begin to familiarize yourself with appointment schedules. This is so that when the transition is complete, you are not caught off-guard. That said, Google is encouraging all Workspace users to explore the new features and create any new appointments with this system moving forward.