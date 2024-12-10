Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Google brings trending searches to the Play Store

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Google Play Store long displayed over a white background.
Google’s always tinkering with new features for its apps and services, and now it seems like the Play Store is getting a taste of that. We’ve already seen trending searches on Google’s Search engine, and it looks like the company is bringing something similar to the Play Store.

A recent report mentioned that earlier this year, a feature popped up showing what topics were trending with other users on the Play Store. Now, Google’s starting to roll it out more widely.

It seems like the feature is being launched in phases, with some users already seeing it while others are still waiting. Google hasn’t fully explained the feature yet, but it looks like it just lets you know what a lot of people are currently searching for.



The Trending searches section now shows up in the Play Store’s revamped search bar. Previously, the search bar was right at the top of the home screen, making it super easy to jump right into searches. But now, to start a search, you’ll first need to tap the search button on the bottom bar, which takes you to a new page. From there, tap the search bar at the top, and that’s when the Trending searches panel appears.

The panel showcases the apps that are currently trending, including their names, icons, the number of searches, and a brief description of each app. Right now, it only shows the top three trending apps, but interestingly, if you close and reopen the Play Store, you’ll see a completely different set of apps highlighted.

For those who don’t want to deal with the hassle of skipping over the Trending searches every time they’re hunting for a specific app, it looks like they’ll have to hold off for now. Currently, there’s no option to turn off this feature.

On one hand, I get why it's great for spotting viral apps before they hit the big time. On the other hand, for people who already know exactly what they’re looking for, it just adds unnecessary clutter to the screen.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa

Latest News

TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless