Google averts a catastrophe with a serious Pixel 10 and Pixel 9 phone bug

A bug had been making certain Pixel phones unusable, but a swift, silent update from Google has saved the day.

Image of person holding up a Google Pixel 10 Pro device
A widespread issue was causing apps on the latest Pixel phones to crash, making them nearly impossible to use. Google has now rolled out a server-side fix, so your device should be working properly again without you needing to do a thing.

What's happening with the Pixel?


A particularly nasty bug recently surfaced, sending apps on Pixel 10 and some Pixel 9 devices into a crashing frenzy. If you were affected, you know the pain: pretty much every app you tried to open would immediately close, rendering your phone almost completely useless. It was, to put it mildly, a bit of a mess.

The issue seemed to pop up out of nowhere, and as reports flooded in, it became clear this was a high-priority problem. According to a new report, multiple teams at Google were quickly tasked with squashing the bug. While there hasn't been an official root cause analysis, the leading theory points to a problem with Google Play services.

Some users found that reinstalling Play services offered a temporary reprieve, but a permanent solution was needed. Thankfully, Google didn't leave users hanging and pushed out a server-side update to resolve the problem for everyone.



Why this was a bigger deal than your average bug

Screenshot of crashing error on Pixel 10 and Pixel 9 devices
Error message Pixel 10 and Pixel 9 users were receiving. | Image credit — Artem Russakovskii

This wasn't just a minor glitch; it was a critical failure that crippled the core functionality of the phones. We rely on our devices for everything from communication to navigation, thus an issue that prevents you from opening any apps, such as the one seen in the above image, is a legitimate nightmare. It essentially turns your smartphone into a paperweight. For Google, this kind of bug is a black eye, especially on its flagship devices that are meant to showcase the best of Android.

The good news is that Google treated the situation with the urgency it deserved. A swift, server-side fix has reportedly already been pushed out to the affected devices with no need for the device user to manually intervene. This is indicative of the urgency of the problem, and how prompt the response was.

Were you affected by the Pixel 10 and Pixel 9 crashing bug?

Vote View Result

A close call for Google


From my perspective, this was a bullet dodged for Google. A bug that renders a phone unusable is about as bad as it gets. Had this issue lingered longer than it already had, it could have done some serious damage to the Pixel brand's reputation for stability. I've seen my fair share of software bugs, and this one was one of the more disruptive ones.

That said, I have to give Google credit for the rapid response. Pushing a server-side fix means users didn't have to hunt for a software update or perform any complicated steps. Let's just hope the teams at Google are dissecting what went wrong to prevent a "next time." 


COMMENTS (0)

