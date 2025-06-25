Just released Android 16 QPR beta update causes Pixels to crash unless you have this feature disabled

Settings > System > Software updates > System update . At the same time, the Google Play system update was also ready so you might want to press that button once you've installed the latest QPR beta. Google today released Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.1, the latest beta update for its Quarterly Platform Release which will be known as the Pixel Feature Drop when it is launched in September. I've just installed the update on my Pixel 6 Pro and you can too if you have a Pixel 6 device and newer. Simply go to. At the same time, the Google Play system update was also ready so you might want to press that button once you've installed the latest QPR beta.





The Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.1 update is version BP31.250523.010 and it features the following fixes for compatible Pixel handsets:

The "Approve" button in the Device Admin settings is transparent and invisible (Issue #419144521)

The lock screen sound toggle shows as off but sounds still play (Issue #423985494)

The Android back button intermittently fails to function (Issue #412691179, Issue #417434626, Issue #420283260)

A crash in the launcher when swiping from the bottom





The update comes with the June 5, 2025 Security Update.





The most important issues to fix include the back button taking time off every so often, and watching the Pixel Launcher crash when swiping up from the bottom. The latter is an unfortunate bug since swiping up from the bottom is how you open the Pixel Launcher! And I have to say that there is a good chance we might see Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.2 very soon. That's because my Pixel 6 Pro has crashed a couple of times since I installed the latest beta release and the phone got so hot I was able to fry some eggs on it.









According to one Redditor, the constant crashing of the phone is coming from the Identity Check feature so do not enable it if you've installed Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.1. This is the feature that requires the device owner to use explicit biometric authentication like the fingerprint sensor or face unlock to perform "sensitive actions" on their phone or to make changes to their Google Account.





Identity Check kicks in once you are outside of your designated "trusted places" (like your home or work). This way if someone grabs your phone and has physical control of the device, they still can't get into your apps thanks to the fingerprint sensor and face unlock. You can also set your Pixel display to lock if this feature detects that someone grabbed your phone and ran off with it. You can also lock your screen remotely up to two times each day.



To make sure that Identity Check is not enabled at the moment, go to Settings and tap on your name > tap the All services tab near the top of the screen > scroll down to theft protection and press on it > tap on Identity Check and make sure it is toggled off.

