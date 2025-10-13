This classic smartwatch that lasts for weeks is back to save you from your charger
A long-awaited reboot is finally here, and it's bringing its beloved app store with it.
As we have reported in the past, the beloved Pebble smartwatch is back from the dead with a new model and a relaunched app store. This is a welcome return for fans of the original, but the smartwatch world has changed a lot since Pebble was last around.
The prodigal son returns: Pebble is back
It’s been a long time coming, but the Pebble 2 Duo, the reboot of the much-loved Pebble smartwatch, is finally shipping to customers who pre-ordered. The creator of the original Pebble and the driving force behind this revival, Eric Migicovsky, announced in a blog post that the white models are already on their way, with the black versions to follow shortly.
Alongside the new hardware, the Pebble Appstore has also been resurrected. The store, available at apps.repebble.com, is just as everyone remembers it, with over 2,000 apps and 10,000 watchfaces. This isn't just for the new Pebble 2 Duo either; anyone with an original Pebble can connect and download apps and watchfaces, bringing those old devices back to life. It’s a great touch that shows a real commitment to the community that kept the Pebble dream alive.
A different world: can Pebble compete?
The big question, of course, is whether Pebble can find its footing in a market that's now dominated by tech giants. When the original Pebble was around, it was a pioneer. Now, it's up against the likes of the Apple Watch, Samsung's Galaxy Watch, Google's Pixel Watch, and a whole range of devices from Garmin and others. It's a bit of a mess for any new player to jump into.
Where Pebble always stood out was its simplicity, long battery life, and e-paper display, and that's what the Pebble 2 Duo is banking on. While Apple and Samsung are focused on packing in as many features as possible, Pebble is offering a more focused, distraction-free experience. This could be its secret weapon. There's a growing number of people who are tired of smartwatches that are basically just smaller smartphones on their wrists.
A welcome blast from the past
I was a huge fan of the original Pebble, and I'm genuinely excited to see it back. There's something special about its simplicity and the way it just gets the basics right. The multi-week battery life alone is a huge selling point for me, especially when I'm used to charging my Apple Watch every night.
Is the Pebble 2 Duo for everyone? No, probably not. If you want a smartwatch that can do everything your phone can, you're better off with an Apple Watch or a Galaxy Watch. But if you want a watch that tells the time, delivers notifications without being intrusive, and lasts for weeks on a single charge, then the Pebble 2 Duo could be exactly what you're looking for. It's a niche product, for sure, but it's a niche that has been underserved for far too long.
