Hidden code reveals Chat Heads for Google Assistant
One of the new features coming to Android 11 is "Bubbles." This feature allows you to multitask from anywhere on the phone. Similar to the Chat Heads feature found in the Facebook Messenger app, with "Bubbles" you can continue to engage in a chat while looking at another app without having to switch back and forth between the Messages app and, for argument's sake, a sports app.
Now you might be curious as to why on earth would you need a Chat Head for Google Assistant. Messages, you can understand, but a digital assistant, well that's another story. But if you are using Google Assistant, the conversation that you're having is with the digital assistant and you might want to ask a follow-up question to a response you've received from it. Instead of switching from another app to do so, with Chat Heads, you can remain on the other app while Google Assistant's Chat Head responds to your inquiry.
Right now, tapping on the Assistant's Chat Head merely reveals the current Google Assistant panel at the bottom of the screen. When the final version of Android 11 drops, we'd expect to see the Chat Head expand as it does for Messages with a full-sized page sporting an optimized UI.