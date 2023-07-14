Google is giving a glow-up to the Google Assistant in the latest Android Auto update
If you own a car that supports Android Auto, then you might have not realized that Google recently updated it to the new software version 10.0. If that indeed is the case, then don't worry, as there is little notable about the latest firmware and even less to be noticed.
Technically, the update's main purpose was the addition of new features revolving around electronic vehicles, although the rollout seems to still be quite restricted with only some car models getting the new perks.
Until recently, Android Auto displayed the Google Assistant in a black bar with the feature's logo displayed at the left side of the bar. Now, the bar remains, but the logo is no more. Instead, you get a set of Google's colors at the bottom, which glow while you are giving the assistant instructions.
Admittedly, this is a very tiny change, but it is simply Google trying to make the software between its different services and products have a more holistic design, thus making it an easily recognizable experience for users. Basically, reaching that point when you see a certain UI element and immediately think — "Yep, that's Google."
One tweak that is much more visible, however, is the new look for the Google Assistant in Android Auto, which now more closely resembles the one you see on your Android phone (via 9to5Mac).
The Google Assistant in Android Auto has gone through several visual changes throughout the years, but it finally seems like the search giant has reached a point where it is happy with the way it looks. From now on, we can expect it to change alongside tweaks on the company's best Pixel phones, which are at the forefront when it comes to everything new Google wants to show off.
