Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Google Assistant is car sick as key feature is broken after latest Android Auto update

Android Google
Google Assistant is car sick as key feature is broken after latest Android Auto update
If you use Android Auto and Google Assistant has been MIA (missing in action) lately, you're not alone. Some messages have been posted on the Android Auto community support page like this typical one written by "MaikGleisberg" who wrote, "Since 27th of January 2024 (last update to Android Auto 11.2.6404) my voice command is not working when connecting my mobile to my car using Android Auto. I always get the message "Oops something went wrong" after pressing the voice command button on the steering wheel or using the microphone button in Android Auto. Before it worked brilliant."

Using Google Assistant voice control makes things easier to do with Android Auto - Google Assistant is car sick as key feature is broken after latest Android Auto update
Using Google Assistant voice control makes things easier to do with Android Auto

This is a major deal because using voice control with Google Assistant usually allows you to set destinations, start a phone call, control music, and more. The Android Auto user, who drives a Mazda 6 with MZD Connect infotainment system, says that he tried the following fixes:

  1. Restart of mobile and car infotainment system
  2. Deleted cache and data for Android app
  3. Set infotainment to factory settings
  4. Tried older version of AA: 10.8.1343
  5. Installed Android Auto 11.3.1405 beta
However, nothing worked.

If there is any good news here, it is that Google does seem to be aware of the issue. A member of the Android Auto team had some questions that he wanted "MaikGleisberg" to answer. To be precise, the information that the Android Auto team member requested includes the following:

  1. Android OS version:
  2. Type of connection (wire or wireless):
  3. Google Play services version: (Settings > Apps (or Apps & notifications > App info) > Google Play services)
  4. Country:
It looks like Google is probably going to have to send out a new Android Auto update and one could be disseminated within days. So if you use Android Auto, be on the lookout for this update. Also, check in with us often; as soon as we hear that the update is available, we will update this story and pass the information along to you.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention

Latest News

Xiaomi 14 Ultra to get a premium titanium variant
Xiaomi 14 Ultra to get a premium titanium variant
Benchmark listing reveals HMD Legend and Legend Pro’s partial specs
Benchmark listing reveals HMD Legend and Legend Pro’s partial specs
Save up to $153 on Apple's legendary Beats Studio3 through this deal
Save up to $153 on Apple's legendary Beats Studio3 through this deal
The portable Microsoft Surface Go 3 is a major bargain on Best Buy once again
The portable Microsoft Surface Go 3 is a major bargain on Best Buy once again
WWDC 2024 will introduce the biggest Apple update ever with the AI-laden iOS 18
WWDC 2024 will introduce the biggest Apple update ever with the AI-laden iOS 18
Spoofing scam costs nurse her life savings; don't let this happen to you
Spoofing scam costs nurse her life savings; don't let this happen to you
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless