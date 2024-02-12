Google Assistant is car sick as key feature is broken after latest Android Auto update

like this typical one written by "MaikGleisberg" who wrote, "Since 27th of January 2024 (last update to Android Auto 11.2.6404) my voice command is not working when connecting my mobile to my car using Android Auto. I always get the message "Oops something went wrong" after pressing the voice command button on the steering wheel or using the microphone button in Android Auto. Before it worked brilliant." If you use Android Auto and Google Assistant has been MIA (missing in action) lately, you're not alone. Some messages have been posted on the Android Auto community support page like this typical one written by "MaikGleisberg" who wrote, "Since 27th of January 2024 (last update to Android Auto 11.2.6404) my voice command is not working when connecting my mobile to my car using Android Auto. I always get the message "Oops something went wrong" after pressing the voice command button on the steering wheel or using the microphone button in Android Auto. Before it worked brilliant."









This is a major deal because using voice control with Google Assistant usually allows you to set destinations, start a phone call, control music, and more. The Android Auto user, who drives a Mazda 6 with MZD Connect infotainment system, says that he tried the following fixes:

Restart of mobile and car infotainment system Deleted cache and data for Android app Set infotainment to factory settings Tried older version of AA: 10.8.1343 Installed Android Auto 11.3.1405 beta

However, nothing worked.





If there is any good news here, it is that Google does seem to be aware of the issue. A member of the Android Auto team had some questions that he wanted "MaikGleisberg" to answer. To be precise, the information that the Android Auto team member requested includes the following:





Android OS version: Type of connection (wire or wireless): Google Play services version: ( Settings > Apps (or Apps & notifications > App info ) > Google Play services ) Country:

It looks like Google is probably going to have to send out a new Android Auto update and one could be disseminated within days. So if you use Android Auto, be on the lookout for this update. Also, check in with us often; as soon as we hear that the update is available, we will update this story and pass the information along to you.

