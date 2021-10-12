Google follows Apple's example and argues Epic Games breached its contract with Google as well

Google says Epic breached its Play Store contract with Fortnite

In a 43-page filing, Google has detailed how Epic had activated hidden code within the Fornite game on the Google Play Store last year, doing the same thing it did with Apple's App Store, attempting to bypass the commission fee of purchases. Google stated that this broke the rules Epic had signed and led to the app's removal. Additionally, the search giant stated that Epic Games has since begun a public relations campaign, "intended to harm Google while distracting from Epic's breach".







The legal battles are still raging though







Judge Ivonne Gonzalez Rogers has already presented her decision on the lawsuit that Epic had against Apple, in which she determined Epic had indeed breached the contract it had with Apple's App Store in allowing a separate way to pay for the Fortnite game (the action that had the Fortnite game pulled from the App Store last year and that pretty much started the whole scandal).



