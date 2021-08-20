Epic alleges Google has paid phone makers to not include third-party app stores on their phones

The text also states that this Premier Device Program was not publicly known and that Epic also didn't know about it before Google has begun producing relevant documents. Epic's lawyers state that Google has tried to conceal its most restrictive anticompetitive conduct by including a statement that prohibited any public disclosure of the Agreement without the other party's prior written consent.







Epic still has an ongoing lawsuit against Apple

