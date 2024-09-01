Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

The Google app on Android is testing a few different browser bottom bar layouts

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps Google
An android phone held up by a hand with the Google App logo displayed
Google has been experimenting with several updates to its mobile app, including new icons and shortcuts. The latest discovery involves changes to the built-in browser within the Google app. An APK teardown has revealed a few new bottom bars for the in-app browser, which currently doesn't have one.

Three variations of the new bottom bar have been spotted, suggesting Google is still fine-tuning the design. The first layout features icons for adding a website to favorites and sharing. The second layout adds a third icon in the middle for "insights," possibly providing additional information about the webpage. The third layout simply rearranges the same three icons.

Three new possible bottom bar layouts for the Google app's in-app browser | Image credit — Android Authority

While not yet available to users, the new bottom bar could bring numerous advantages to Google's in-app browser. It adds functionality directly to the browsing experience, making tasks like saving or sharing websites easier. It also creates consistency between the app's interface and the in-app browser. Google has been experimenting with the search button in the main app's bottom bar, and this change could align the two.

In addition to the three bottom bar layouts mentioned above, a "double-decker" layout that includes a search bar has been spotted. This suggests Google is actively exploring different ways to enhance the in-app browser experience.


Google's ongoing experimentation with its mobile app's browser shows the company is looking for a way to improve the user experience. Currently, there's an additional change already rolling out that redesigns the app's home page with an icon-based carousel UI, where the additional input options formerly appeared as text.

While the new bottom bar isn't publicly available yet, it points to Google's efforts to add more features and make browsing within the app more convenient. It will be interesting to see which layouts, if any, make it to the final release.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
This Pixel 9 Pro Fold arrived early, giving us a look at its presentation
This Pixel 9 Pro Fold arrived early, giving us a look at its presentation
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering

Latest News

Apple is working on a budget Magic Keyboard for iPad
Apple is working on a budget Magic Keyboard for iPad
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Amazon cuts 55% off the Beats Studio3, letting you score premium headphones on the cheap
Amazon cuts 55% off the Beats Studio3, letting you score premium headphones on the cheap
Galaxy S25 series could cost you more money unless Samsung Foundry improves 3nm yields
Galaxy S25 series could cost you more money unless Samsung Foundry improves 3nm yields
Huawei eclipsed once-dominant Samsung in foldable sales in Q2
Huawei eclipsed once-dominant Samsung in foldable sales in Q2
PSA: Pixel 9 Pro Fold does not support a key Pixel accessory
PSA: Pixel 9 Pro Fold does not support a key Pixel accessory
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless